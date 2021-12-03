‘Suits’ Leaving Netflix Canada in January 2022

Suits will soon be departing Netflix but only, for the moment at least, in Canada. Currently, only Netflix Canada is going to be losing Suits with no other regions showing removal dates.

The popular legal drama starred Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Rick Hoffman. Meghan Markle since the release of the show has become the Duchess of Sussex and along with her partner, Prince Harry, are now producing content exclusively for Netflix.

All 134 episodes across 9 seasons are set to leave Netflix in Canada on January 1st, 2022.

Netflix Canada is also set to lose Impractical Jokers, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family, and various Transformers titles come the new year.

The series is licensed to Netflix via Universal Television. As you may know, the show originally aired on USA Network.

As with all licensed titles on Netflix, they don’t stay on Netflix forever. In case you didn’t know, Netflix licenses much of its library and once that license comes up for renewal, the title leaves if both parties can’t agree on a new deal.

Can we determine when the show will leave in other Netflix regions? Not really is the answer. Netflix Canada is losing the show exactly two years after season 9 was added but if that was the case for other regions, the show would’ve probably already left earlier in 2021. The UK, for example, had all 9 seasons as of late September 2019 so would’ve left in September 2021 under the same timetable.

Our best guess is that most Netflix regions will lose the show over the next couple of years. But it’s worth noting that the show is marketed as a Netflix Original in most regions (excluding Netflix Canada) so that could be making the difference here.

Will you miss Suits when it leaves Netflix in January 2022 if you reside in Canada? Let us know in the comments down below.