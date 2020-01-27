Titles Leaving Netflix Australia February 2020

February is upon us and that means we’ll be saying goodbye to a selection of titles on Netflix Australia. Throughout the month we’ll continue to update the list of all the titles scheduled to leave on Netflix so you can have your last chance to watch some of your favorite movies and tv series. Here are all the titles scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in February 2020.

The biggest casualty on the list of titles scheduled to leave in February is Bates Motel. One of the longest mainstays on the streaming service, all five seasons have been scheduled to leave Netflix internationally. As one of the most binge-able shows on Netflix, there will be many fans extremely upset to see the series leave. Not to worry, there’s plenty of titles coming to Netflix that you can look forward to in February that should keep you busy.

Here are all the titles scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in February 2020:

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 1st, 2020:

Assault on Wall Street (2013)

Trash Fire (2016)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 2nd, 2020:

Backcountry

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 6th, 2020:

Geronimo Stilton: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 7th, 2020:

The Pyramid Code (2009)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 9th, 2020:

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (2014)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 12th, 2020:

Immutable Law of First Love: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 14th, 2020:

One Strange Rock: 1 Season

Powder: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 19th, 2020:

Bates Motel: 5 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 21st, 2020:

Ken Burns: The Civil War (1990)

Ken Burns: The Roosevelts: An Intimate History

Prohibition: A Film by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick

The War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on February 24th, 2020:

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic: 2 Seasons

