Titles Leaving Netflix Australia in May 2020

May is going to be another great month of new and exciting Originals coming to Netflix Australia, unfortunately that does mean we’ll be, once again, saying goodbye to more of our favorite titles. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Australia in May 2020.

One of the biggest titles to leave Netflix Australia this coming month is both seasons of Tokyo Ghoul. There’s also a whole heap of K-Dramas scheduled to leave in the middle of May. We’ll be keeping track of all the titles leaving Netflix Australia throughout May so make sure to come back to learn more.

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 1st, 2020

27 Gone Too Soon (2017)

A.M.I. (2019)

Abby Sen (2015)

American Experience: The Circus: 1 Season

American Experience: The Island Murder: 1 Season

Begin Again (2013)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Boss 92013)

Boys Over Flowers: 1 Season

Budha Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Chashme Buddoor (2013)

Christine (1983)

Clown (2014)

Defying the Nazis: The Sharp’s War (2016)

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Drishyam (2015)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Fed Up (2014)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Gotti (2018)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Inkaar (2013)

Iris: 1 Season

Laal Rang (2016)

Le K Benzema (2017)

Little Man (2006)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Love Rain: 1 Season

Mary Kom (2014)

Maya Angelou: And I Still I Rise (2016)

Moh Maya Money (2016)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

Mutant Busters: 2 Seasons

My Brother… Nikhil (2005)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Oh My God (2012)

Onaatah (2016)

One by Two (2014)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Queen (2014)

Queens of Comedy: 1 Season

RED 2 (2013)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Ringan (2015)

Saeed Mirza: The Leftist Sufi (2016)

Shaitan (2011)

Shanghai (2012)

Shorgul (2016)

Siddhant (2014)

Special 26 (2013)

Sunrise (2014)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Terra (2015)

The Best of Me (2014)

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Hangover: Part 3 (2013)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Two Night Stand (2014)

What the Fish (2013)

Winter’s Tale (2014)

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: 1 Season

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: 1 Season

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 3rd, 2020

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 4th, 2020

4th Man Out (2015)

The Good Witch’s Charm (2012)

The Good Witch’s Destiny (2013)

The Good Witch’s Family (2011)

The Good Witch’s Gift (2010)

The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 14th, 2020

Ninja Hattori: 1 Season

Ninja Hattori Returns: 2 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 15th, 2020

Hwarang: 1 Season

Love in the Moonlight: 1 Season

The Producers: 1 Season

Uncontrollably Fond: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 18th, 2020

Hidden Singer: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 21st, 2020

12 Years Promise: 1 Season

Beating Again: 1 Season

Can We Get Married?: 1 Season

Feed the Beast: 1 Season

Guilt: 1 Season

Last: 1 Season

Secret Affair: 1 Season

This Is My Love: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 22nd, 2020

Dramaworld: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 24th, 2020

Samurai Champloo: 1 Season

Tokyo Ghoul: 2 Seasons

Which of your favorite titles are you going to be sad to see leave Netflix Australia? Let us know in the comments below!