Titles Leaving Netflix Australia in May 2020

May is going to be another great month of new and exciting Originals coming to Netflix Australia, unfortunately that does mean we’ll be, once again, saying goodbye to more of our favorite titles. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Australia in May 2020.
One of the biggest titles to leave Netflix Australia this coming month is both seasons of Tokyo Ghoul. There’s also a whole heap of K-Dramas scheduled to leave in the middle of May. We’ll be keeping track of all the titles leaving Netflix Australia throughout May so make sure to come back to learn more.
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 1st, 2020
- 27 Gone Too Soon (2017)
- A.M.I. (2019)
- Abby Sen (2015)
- American Experience: The Circus: 1 Season
- American Experience: The Island Murder: 1 Season
- Begin Again (2013)
- Bittoo Boss (2012)
- Bombay Talkies (2013)
- Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
- Boss 92013)
- Boys Over Flowers: 1 Season
- Budha Singh: Born to Run (2016)
- Chashme Buddoor (2013)
- Christine (1983)
- Clown (2014)
- Defying the Nazis: The Sharp’s War (2016)
- Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)
- Drishyam (2015)
- Earth to Echo (2014)
- Fed Up (2014)
- Fire in the Blood (2012)
- GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
- Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)
- Gotti (2018)
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
- How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)
- Inkaar (2013)
- Iris: 1 Season
- Laal Rang (2016)
- Le K Benzema (2017)
- Little Man (2006)
- Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
- Love Rain: 1 Season
- Mary Kom (2014)
- Maya Angelou: And I Still I Rise (2016)
- Moh Maya Money (2016)
- Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)
- Mutant Busters: 2 Seasons
- My Brother… Nikhil (2005)
- Now You See Me 2 (2016)
- Oh My God (2012)
- Onaatah (2016)
- One by Two (2014)
- Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)
- Queen (2014)
- Queens of Comedy: 1 Season
- RED 2 (2013)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
- Ringan (2015)
- Saeed Mirza: The Leftist Sufi (2016)
- Shaitan (2011)
- Shanghai (2012)
- Shorgul (2016)
- Siddhant (2014)
- Special 26 (2013)
- Sunrise (2014)
- Tanu Weds Manu (2011)
- Terra (2015)
- The Best of Me (2014)
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Hangover: Part 3 (2013)
- The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
- The Legend of Hercules (2014)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- Two Night Stand (2014)
- What the Fish (2013)
- Winter’s Tale (2014)
- World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: 1 Season
- World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: 1 Season
- Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013)
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 3rd, 2020
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 4th, 2020
- 4th Man Out (2015)
- The Good Witch’s Charm (2012)
- The Good Witch’s Destiny (2013)
- The Good Witch’s Family (2011)
- The Good Witch’s Gift (2010)
- The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014)
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 14th, 2020
- Ninja Hattori: 1 Season
- Ninja Hattori Returns: 2 Seasons
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 15th, 2020
- Hwarang: 1 Season
- Love in the Moonlight: 1 Season
- The Producers: 1 Season
- Uncontrollably Fond: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 18th, 2020
- Hidden Singer: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 21st, 2020
- 12 Years Promise: 1 Season
- Beating Again: 1 Season
- Can We Get Married?: 1 Season
- Feed the Beast: 1 Season
- Guilt: 1 Season
- Last: 1 Season
- Secret Affair: 1 Season
- This Is My Love: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 22nd, 2020
- Dramaworld: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on May 24th, 2020
- Samurai Champloo: 1 Season
- Tokyo Ghoul: 2 Seasons
Which of your favorite titles are you going to be sad to see leave Netflix Australia? Let us know in the comments below!