As March rolls in, we’ll be welcoming a whole heap of new Originals and other titles on Netflix Australia. Sadly, this also means we’ll be seeing the departure of other beloved titles. Here’s the list of titles leaving Netflix Australia March 2020.

The biggest loss for Netflix Australia in March thus far is two seasons of Homeland. Showtime’s flagship series has been extremely popular for years now and is available to stream in the majority of other Netflix libraries. As for Netflix Australia, the series has only had a handful of seasons at a time. A third season was available but has since left the Australian library.

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 1st, 2020:

Aitraaz (2004)

Annabelle (2014)

Bewafaa (2005)

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)

Boom (2003)

Brain Games: Season 3

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Colours of Passion(2008)

Company (2002)

Danny Says (2015)

Deathgrip (2017)

Down a Dark Hall (2018)

Dum (2003)

For Grace (2015)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

G.I. Joe: Realisation (2013)

Grand Masti (2013)

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000)

Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague (2017)

Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

Hide & Seek (2010)

Hitch (2005)

Hot Bot (2016)

I, Robot (2004)

Insan (2005)

Ibal (2006)

Ishqedarriyaan (2015)

Issaq (2013)

Just Go With It (2011)

Khalnayak (1993)

Khushi (2003)

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na (2004)

Last Knights (2015)

Mahi Way (2010)

Nise: The Heart of Madness (2016)

No Entry (2005)

Pardes (1997)

Pitah (2002)

Pukar (2000)

Rahasya (2015)

Revelations (2016)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Room for Rent (2017)

Run (2004)

Shakti: The Power (2002)

Shararat (2002)

Shaurya: It Takes Courage to Make Right… Right (2008)

Super Nani (2014)

Super Troopers (2001)

Sustainable (2016)

Taal (1999)

Teen Patti (2010)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Mind of a Chef: 5 Seasons

The Plan (2015)

The Shaukeens (2014)

Tip the Mouse: 1 Season

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Trimurti (1995)

Ugly (2013)

Velvet (2016)

Welcome 2 Karachi (2015)

Wissper: 1 Season

Y.M.I.: Yeh Mera India (2008)

Yaadein (2001)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 2nd, 2020:

This Means War (2012)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 4th, 2020:

F the Prom (2017)

Hereditary (2018)

Homeland: 2 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 11th, 2020:

Age Gap Love: 1 Season

Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords: 2 Seasons

Ken Burns: The West (1996)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 14th, 2020:

Khotey Sikkey (2011)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: 1 Season

Rishta.com (2010)

Rurouni Kenshin: 2 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 17th, 2020:

Huntik: Secrets and Seekers: 2 Seasons

The Adventures of Tintin: 3 Seasons

The Garfield Show: 2 Seasons

The Minimighty Kids: 2 Seasons

Titeuf: 1 Season

Trotro: 1 Season

Yakari: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 19th, 2020:

American Odyssey: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 22nd, 2020:

Big Dreams, Small Spaces: 3 Season

Fake or Fortune?: 1 Season

Love Your Garden: 1 Season

Mary Portas: Secret Shopper: 1 Season

Monty Don’s French Gardens: 1 Season

Monty Don’s Italian Gardens: 1 Season

Tyrant: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 25th, 2020:

Witch Hunt: 1 Season

Which title will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!