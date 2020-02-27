As March rolls in, we’ll be welcoming a whole heap of new Originals and other titles on Netflix Australia. Sadly, this also means we’ll be seeing the departure of other beloved titles. Here’s the list of titles leaving Netflix Australia March 2020.
The biggest loss for Netflix Australia in March thus far is two seasons of Homeland. Showtime’s flagship series has been extremely popular for years now and is available to stream in the majority of other Netflix libraries. As for Netflix Australia, the series has only had a handful of seasons at a time. A third season was available but has since left the Australian library.
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 1st, 2020:
- Aitraaz (2004)
- Annabelle (2014)
- Bewafaa (2005)
- Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)
- Boom (2003)
- Brain Games: Season 3
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Colours of Passion(2008)
- Company (2002)
- Danny Says (2015)
- Deathgrip (2017)
- Down a Dark Hall (2018)
- Dum (2003)
- For Grace (2015)
- Friends with Benefits (2011)
- G.I. Joe: Realisation (2013)
- Grand Masti (2013)
- Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000)
- Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague (2017)
- Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)
- Hide & Seek (2010)
- Hitch (2005)
- Hot Bot (2016)
- I, Robot (2004)
- Insan (2005)
- Ibal (2006)
- Ishqedarriyaan (2015)
- Issaq (2013)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Khalnayak (1993)
- Khushi (2003)
- Kyun! Ho Gaya Na (2004)
- Last Knights (2015)
- Mahi Way (2010)
- Nise: The Heart of Madness (2016)
- No Entry (2005)
- Pardes (1997)
- Pitah (2002)
- Pukar (2000)
- Rahasya (2015)
- Revelations (2016)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Room for Rent (2017)
- Run (2004)
- Shakti: The Power (2002)
- Shararat (2002)
- Shaurya: It Takes Courage to Make Right… Right (2008)
- Super Nani (2014)
- Super Troopers (2001)
- Sustainable (2016)
- Taal (1999)
- Teen Patti (2010)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- The Mind of a Chef: 5 Seasons
- The Plan (2015)
- The Shaukeens (2014)
- Tip the Mouse: 1 Season
- Tooth Fairy (2010)
- Trimurti (1995)
- Ugly (2013)
- Velvet (2016)
- Welcome 2 Karachi (2015)
- Wissper: 1 Season
- Y.M.I.: Yeh Mera India (2008)
- Yaadein (2001)
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)
- Young Adult (2011)
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 2nd, 2020:
- This Means War (2012)
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 4th, 2020:
- F the Prom (2017)
- Hereditary (2018)
- Homeland: 2 Seasons
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 11th, 2020:
- Age Gap Love: 1 Season
- Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords: 2 Seasons
- Ken Burns: The West (1996)
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 14th, 2020:
- Khotey Sikkey (2011)
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: 1 Season
- Rishta.com (2010)
- Rurouni Kenshin: 2 Seasons
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 17th, 2020:
- Huntik: Secrets and Seekers: 2 Seasons
- The Adventures of Tintin: 3 Seasons
- The Garfield Show: 2 Seasons
- The Minimighty Kids: 2 Seasons
- Titeuf: 1 Season
- Trotro: 1 Season
- Yakari: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 19th, 2020:
- American Odyssey: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 22nd, 2020:
- Big Dreams, Small Spaces: 3 Season
- Fake or Fortune?: 1 Season
- Love Your Garden: 1 Season
- Mary Portas: Secret Shopper: 1 Season
- Monty Don’s French Gardens: 1 Season
- Monty Don’s Italian Gardens: 1 Season
- Tyrant: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix Australia March 25th, 2020:
- Witch Hunt: 1 Season
Which title will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!