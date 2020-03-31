Titles Leaving Netflix Canada in April 2020

We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but sadly there are plenty more titles scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in the coming month. There are some great titles that we’ll sadly have to say goodbye to. Here are the titles leaving Netflix Canada for April 2020.

We’ve started to see more Netflix Originals leave the Netflix Canada library in recent months. This is due to the fact that the Original is licensed by Netflix but hasn’t been produced by them. The latest Original scheduled to leave is the British comedy series Chewing Gum. Both seasons of the series will be leaving Netflix Canada on April 4th, 2020.

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on April 1st, 2020:

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Barsaat (1995)

Big Time (2017)

Boy Bye (2016)

Buddymoon (2016)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catching the Sun (2015)

Celluloid Man (2012)

Chuck Norris vs. Communism (2015)

Dancing Quietly (2016)

Dare to Be Wild (2015)

Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002)

Don’t Look Down (2016)

Ethirmarai (2018)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Fishpeople (2017)

Floogals (2015)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Gore Vidal: The United States of Amnesia (2013)

Great Interior Design Challange: 2 Seasons

Hellboy (2004)

Historias del Canal (2014)

I Spy (2002)

Influx (2016)

Inside (2016)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Iverson (2014)

Joe Cocker: Mad Dog with Soul (2017)

Kya Kehna (2000)

Les Misérables

Locked Up (2017)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Prince (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Short Circuit 2 (1988)

Silicon Cowboys (2016)

Split (2016)

Stasis (2017)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

The Bad Kids (2016)

The Human Factor: The Untold Story of the Bombay Film Orchestras (2013)

The Only Way Is Essex: 2 Seasons

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Wrath of the Titans (2012)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on April 2nd, 2020:

Batteries Not Included (1987)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Elizabeth (1998)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Liar Liar (1997)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Wild Child (2008)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on April 4th, 2020:

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)

Aşk Tesadüfleri Sever (2011)

Bir Baba Hindu (2016)

Chewing Gum: 2 Seasons N

Ekşi Elmalar (2016)

Görümce (2016)

Hadi İnşallah (2014)

İstanbul Kırmızısı (2017)

Küçük Esnaf (2016)

Organize Isler (2005)

Pek Yakinda (2014)

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on April 5th, 2020:

Body of Deceit (2015)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on April 6th, 2020:

Acts of Vengeance (2017)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on April 20th, 2020:

The Cravings: 2 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on April 23rd, 2020:

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on April 29th, 2020:

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: 3 Seasons

Which of your favorite titles will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in April 2020? Let us know in the comments below!