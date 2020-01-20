Titles Leaving Netflix Canada in February 2020

We’ll continue to say goodbye to a bunch of titles that are now scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in February 2020. Thankfully, there are plenty of titles to look forward to in February to replace those that are leaving. Still, some subscribers may be saying goodbye to their favorite title as we look at all the titles leaving Netflix Canada for February 2020.

Arguably one the biggest leavers of this year already will be the removal of all four seasons of Spartacus. The STARZ series was immensely popular in the 2010s and has been featured on Netflix in various regions around the world for almost five years. All four seasons of Spartacus have been available to stream on Netflix Canada since April 14th, 2015.

Spartacus is a retelling of the famous slave rebellion during the height of the Roman Empire. When the Thracian warrior Spartacus is enslaved and condemned to live out his days as a gladiator. Rising from the pits to the sands of the arena, paving the way in blood, Spartacus becomes one of the greatest gladiators ever seen. As his strength and will grow, the Thracian begins one of the greatest rebellions ever seen in the history of Rome.

Below are all the titles scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in February 2020:

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on February 1st, 2020:

Pioneers of African-American Cinema (1946)

Revolting Rhymes (2017)

Spartacus: 4 Seasons

The Furchester Hotel (2015)

Wartime Portraits (2014)

Yoko (2016)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on February 2nd, 2020:

The Mindy Project: 6 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on February 3rd, 2020:

The Pyramid Code: Season 1

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on February 7th, 2020:

Geronimo Stilton: Season 1

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on February 8th, 2020:

The Pyramid Code: Season 1

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on February 10th, 2020:

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (2014)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on February 15th, 2020:

Powder: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on February 16th, 2020:

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories: Season 1

Which title will you be sad to see leave Netflix in February 2020? Let us know in the comments below!