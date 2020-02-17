Titles Leaving Netflix Canada in March 2020

We’re past the halfway point of February and we can now look ahead to what’s leaving Netflix Canada in March 2020. We’ll be keeping track of all of your favorite movies and tv series scheduled to leave making sure you’re up to date on a regular basis. Here’s are the titles leaving Netflix Canada for March 2020.

One of the biggest surprises for March 2020 is the Netflix Original series Happy Valley is scheduled to leave. While the series is licensed and not a fully-fledged Original, Happy Valley is one of the more popular British crime-dramas available to Canadian subscribers. This doesn’t mean the end for Happy Valley on Netflix Canada as the license for the series could be renewed but for now of least, subscribers are set to lose out.

Here Are All the Titles Scheduled to Leave Netflix Canada in March 2020

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on March 1st, 2020:

Baroness Von Sketch Show: 3 Seasons

Brain Games: 3 Seasons

Mahi Way: 1 Season

Mr. D: 8 Seasons

The Mind of a Chef: 5 Seasons

Tip the Mouse: 1 Season

Velvet: 4 Seasons

Wissper: 1 Season

X Company: 3 Seasons

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on March 12th, 2020:

Age Gap Love: 1 Season

Ainsley Eats the Streets: 1 Season

Encounters with Evil: 1 Season

History’s Greatest Hoaxes: 1 Season

Mega Food: 1 Season

MegaTruckers: 1 Season

Money for Nothing: 1 Season

Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords: 1 Season

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on March 14th, 2020:

Ken Burns: The West: 1 Season

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on March 15th, 2020:

Khotey Sikkey: 1 Season

Most Haunted: 1 Season

Mystery Science Theater 3000: 1 Season

Rishta.com: 1 Season

Rurouni Kenshin: 2 Seasons

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on March 16th, 2020:

Happy Valley: 2 Seasons N

Which title will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in March? Let us know in the comments below!