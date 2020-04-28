Titles Leaving Netflix Canada in May 2020

May is almost upon us and that means we’ll be seeing a bunch of new arrivals on Netflix Canada, but it also means we’ll be saying goodbye to many of our favorite titles too. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada in May 2020.

The end of April usually signifies when we’ll see the largest selection of titles leave the Netflix Canada library, and that much is true for the start of May. Already, we have 74 titles scheduled to leave on May 1st, and one of the best of those is the Jordan Peele smash hit horror Get Out.

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 1st, 2020:

27, el club de los malitos (2018)

27: Gone Too Soon (2017)

A.M.I. (2019)

American Experience: The Circus: 1 Season

American Experience: The Island Murder: 1 Season

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Bent (2018)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boss (2013)

Boys Over Flowers: 1 Season

Brooklyn Guns (2018)

Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Chashme Buddoor (2013)

Defying the Nazis: The Sharp’s War: 1 Season

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drishyam (2015)

Ferdinand (2017)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

Get Out (2017)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Green Lantern (2011)

Her Only Choice (2018)

Hot Rod (2007)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013)

Inkaar (2013)

Iris: 1 Season

Jane Got a Gun (2016)

Laal Rang (2016)

Le K Benzema (2017)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Love Rain: Season 1

Mark Gatiss: A Study in Sherlock (2016)

Mary Kom (2014)

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (2016)

Merantu (2009)

Moh Maya Money (2016)

MR. RIGHT (2015)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Mutant Busters: 2 Season

My Brother… Nikhil (2005)

Obsessed (2009)

Oh My God (2012)

Onaatah (2016)

One by Two (2014)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Queen (2014)

Queens of Comedy: 1 Season

Ringan (2015)

Saeed Mirza: The Leftist Sufi (2016)

Shaitan (2011)

Shanghai (2012)

Shorgul (2016)

Siddhant (2014)

Special 26 (2013)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story (2014)

Super 8 (2011)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Terra (2015)

The Great Wall (2106)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Little Stranger (2018)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2017)

What the Fish (2013)

Withdrawn (2017)

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 2nd, 2020:

Escape Plan 2: Hades (2018)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 3rd, 2020:

Peter and the Farm (2016)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 4th, 2020:

The Exception (2016)

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 9th, 2020:

London Spy (2015) N

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 15th, 2020:

Ninja Hattori: 1 Season

Ninja Hattori: 2 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 19th, 2020:

Hidden Singer: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 22nd, 2020:

12 Years Promise: 1 Season

Beating Again: 1 Season

Can We Get Married?: 1 Season

Last: 1 Season

Secret Affair: 1 Season

This Is My Love: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix Canada on May 23rd, 2020:

Dramaworld: 1 Season

Drop Dead Diva: 6 Seasons

