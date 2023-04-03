What’s Leaving Netflix Canada in May 2023

There’s already a large selection of popular movies, and especially popular children’s television shows that are scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in May 2023. We’ll be keeping track throughout April, and throughout May as more titles are listed to leave. Here are all of the movies and shows leaving Netflix Canada in May 2023.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in April 2023.

A lot of children will be missing out on hours of television in May 2023 as several seasons of some of Nickelodeon’s most popular titles will be leaving the UK library. On the live-action side, shows such as Victorious, and Henry Danger are leaving, meanwhile, animated titles such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra, and Spongebob Squarepants will also be leaving. As for films, beloved animated titles from Dreamworks such as Shrek 2, Kung Fu Panda, and Flushed Away will leave the Canadian library too.

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on May 1st, 2023

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

Barnyard (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Big Short (2015)

Black Crows (2017)

Casper (1995)

CIA: Comrade in America (2017)

The Clapper (2017)

Coffee for All (2017)

Crank (2006)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

The Express (2008)

Fan of Amoory (2018)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Flushed Away (2006)

Food on the Go (2017)

Gravity (2013)

The Great Wall (2016)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Inkheart (2008)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kung Fu Panda (2016)

Madagascar (2005)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Non-Stop (2014)

Oblivion (2013)

Pilgrimage (2017)

Rambo: First Blood (1982)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Robinson Crusoe (2016)

Showtime (2002)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

State of Play (2009)

The Strange House (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Upside (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on May 2nd, 2023

Avatar: The Last Airbender (3 Seasons)

Bella and the Bulldogs (2 Seasons)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2 Seasons)

Dora the Explorer (2 Seasons)

Game Shakers (1 Season)

Henry Danger (3 Seasons)

Legend of Korra (1 Season)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (2 Seasons)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2 Seasons)

Sam & Cat (1 Season)

Spongebob Squarepants (1 Season)

The Thundermans (2 Seasons)

Unsolved (1 Season) N

Vault (2019)

Victorious (3 Seasons)

What movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in May 2023? Let us know in the comments below!