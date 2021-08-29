What’s Leaving Netflix This Week: August 30th – September 5th, 2021

Over 100 movies and TV series are expiring from Netflix in the United States over the next 7 days with the vast majority leaving on September 1st. Here’s a full breakdown of what’s set to leave Netflix this week.

Many of the titles leaving Netflix this week we’ve covered in separate posts including the fact that with Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace that means it’ll be the first time in years since 0 James Bond movies were on Netflix.

On the anime front, Netflix is losing all of the Naruto movies as well as the InuYasha movies too.

It’s worth noting that two Netflix Original titles are leaving Netflix globally this week. The controversial Brazillian comedy specials from

Porta dos Fundos are both due to depart including The First Temptation of Christ and The Last Hangover.

Why are 100 titles leaving Netflix this week? It’s because they’re only licensed to Netflix for a limited time. As a result, once these licenses come to an end, they depart the service unless renewed.

For other regional breakdowns of what’s leaving Netflix, you’ll want to check out our leaving soon posts.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix US This Week

Leaving Netflix on August 30th

Blaze (2018)

Strange But True (2019)

Suits (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on August 31st

Casino Royale (2006)

Full Out (2015)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Stranger than Fiction (2006)

The Eichmann Show (2015)

Leaving Netflix on September 1st

A Noble Intention (2015)

Abduction (2011)

Adrift (2018)

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2006)

Angel Eyes (2001)

ATM (2012)

Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story (2009)

Barça Dreams (2015)

Bebe’s Kids (1992)

Bon Bini Holland (2015)

Chinatown (1974)

Delirium (2018)

Dukhtar (2014)

Easy Fortune Happy Life (Season 1)

Election (1999)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Fighting (2009)

First Kill (2017)

For the Birds (2018)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hope Aur Hum (2018)

Hot Rod (2007)

I Fine… Thank You… Love You (2014)

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time (2001)

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass (2002)

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler (2003)

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island (2004)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Laddaland (2011)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually (2003)

Love Happens (2009)

Miniforce: New Heroes Rise (2018)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moon Kingdom

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011)

October 1 (2014)

One Day (2016)

Off Course (2015)

Pee Mak, aka Pee Mak Phrakanong (2013)

Phobia 2 (2009)

Phone Swap (2012)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Shutter (2004)

Stephanie (2017)

Suckseed (2011)

Superbad (2007)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bridge (2017)

The CEO (2016)

The Departed (2006)

The Drowning (2016)

The Figurine (2009)

The First Temptation of Christ (2019)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Keeping Hours (2017)

The Last Hangover (2018)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets (2011)

The Possession (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Ring (2002)

The Social Network (2010)

The Terminal (2004)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

Toast of London (Seasons 1-3)

Used Goods (2018)

We Need to Talk (2016)

World Trade Center (2006)

World Trade Center (2006)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 3rd

Freshman Year (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 4th