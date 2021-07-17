What’s Leaving Netflix This Week: July 19th to 25th, 2021

Another week means both new arrivals and departures. A number of movies that we’d class as hidden gems are scheduled to depart this week so let’s take you through the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in the US and what we recommend watching before they leave.

Hickok (2017)

We often get emails here at What’s on Netflix saying that westerns are hard to come by and while that’s true to a certain extent, there are a few buried away on Netflix.

This 2017 movie starred Luke Hemsworth, Kris Kristofferson, and Trace Adkins and follows a former lawman and gunslinger who is tasked with taming a town that’s gone rogue.

City of Tiny Lights (2016)

Riz Ahmed has blown up in popularity in the last couple of years thanks to a few key performances propelling him to the spotlight.

This British movie released 5 years ago isn’t his best movie by any stretch but is worthy of a watch if you’re seeking to run through his entire back catalog.

Starring alongside Doctor Who’s Billie Piper, the movie is set in London and we follow a private eye investigating a missing person case.

The Exception (2016)

Leaving right at the end of the week is the A24 movie (which has departed and returned in the past) The Exception which stars Lily James, Jai Courtney and Christopher Plummer.

Directed by David Leveaux, the romance movie is set at the beginning of World War 2.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Note: This list only applies to the US. Only the announced removals are listed – may vary.

Leaving Netflix on July 19th

Intelligence (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on July 20th

Lovesick (Season 1) – This is not the Netflix Original series

May You Prosper (2017)

Leaving Netflix on July 21st

City of Tiny Lights (2016)

Leaving Netflix on July 23rd

Bang Rajan 2 (2010)

Flying Guillotine 2 (1978)

My Hotter Half (Season 1)

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

On the Wrong Track (1983)

Pahuyut Fighting Beat (2017)

The Bund (1983)

The Devil and Father Amorth (2017)

The Five Venoms (1978)

The Flying Guillotine (1975)

The Holy Man (2005)

Train of the Dead (2007)

Unfinished Song (2012)

Leaving Netflix on July 24th

Hickok (2017)

Leaving Netflix on July 25th