What’s Leaving Netflix This Week: June 6th to June 13th, 2021

Another week means another batch of removals. Here’s what’s set to leave Netflix this week.

You can see the remaining removals for the rest of June 2021 here and if you want to look even further ahead, you can see what’s currently set to leave Netflix in July 2021 too.

Here are three things you should be watching this week before they depart:

Portlandia (Seasons 1-8)

Leaving Netflix: Thursday

We first reported that Portlandia‘s time on Netflix is coming to an end and we’re just days away from that becoming a reality. Expected to go exclusive on AMC’s streaming platforms, the sketch comedy series is perhaps the best of its genre in recent decades.

Created and starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, the excellent comedy is set in Portland and follows a couple of misfits in hilarious situations.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Leaving Netflix: Monday

Leaving Netflix from the Paramount library is Searching for Bobby Fisher which no doubt saw a bit of an uplift in viewing on Netflix thanks to the smash-hit A Queen’s Gambit. There are certainly a few similarities so if you enjoyed the Netflix Original limited series, give this a spin before it departs.

Q Ball (2019)

Leaving Netflix: Friday

If you love your sports titles, a bunch of NDG Cinema documentaries are set to depart this week on Saturday but our top pick you should absolutely watch is Q Ball.

Here’s what you can expect from the sports doc if you’ve never give it a watch up until now:

“At San Quentin State Prison, hardened convicts take their shots at redemption while navigating personal struggles by bonding through basketball.”

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on June 7th

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Leaving Netflix on June 8th

A New Capitalism (2017)

Leaving Netflix on June 10th

Black Snow (2017)

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Happy Birthday to You (2017)

LEGO: Friends: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

Portlandia (8 Seasons)

Leaving Netflix on June 11th

Q Ball (2019)

Leaving Netflix on June 12th

Addicted to Life (2014)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2015)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II (2016)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III (2017)

Flimflam (2016)

Magnetic (2018)

Leaving Netflix on June 13th