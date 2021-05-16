What’s Leaving Netflix This Week: May 16th to 23rd, 2021

This is a bit of an experimental post from us with us mostly keeping titles that are leaving to entire month roundups but let us know if you like it in the comments. Here’s the complete list and three things you need to watch before it departs from Netflix US this week.

So before we dive into the full list, here’s a quick rundown of three titles we suggest you watch before they depart.

Netflix Removal Highlights

The Magic School Bus

Leaving Netflix: Wednesday

We’ve done a separate report on OG series of The Magic School Bus is leaving Netflix and must stress again, this only includes the original 90s show and not the newly revamped Netflix Original series.

All four seasons are set to depart so now is your last chance to watch Ms. Valerie Frizzle (voiced by Lily Tomlin) going on adventures with her students.

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015)

Leaving Netflix: Monday

Disney’s slate continues to slowly bleed off of Netflix with this direct-to-video that’s been on Netflix since 2015 set to depart tomorrow.

Steve Loter directs this title which will now be taking residence on its new home of Disney+.

Trumbo (2015)

Leaving Netflix: Wednesday

Bryan Cranston is mainly (and rightfully so) known for Breaking Bad but Trumbo comes a close second as his best work to date.

The biopic is set back in the late 1940s and is about a screenwriter who along with other screenwriters were jailed and blacklisted for their political views.

The good news is that the movie will be moving over to Prime Video soon after its removal from Netflix.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Missed any of the previous removals? Go back through the May removals here and start watching some of the June 2021 removals (which we suspect will get an update this week via Netflix PR).

Leaving Netflix on May 17th

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015)

Leaving Netflix on May 18th

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving Netflix on May 19th

The Magic School Bus (4 Seasons)

Trumbo (2015)

Leaving Netflix on May 21st

Moonlight (2016)

Leaving Netflix on May 22nd

The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! (Season 1)

What will you miss once it leaves Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.