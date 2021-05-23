What’s Leaving Netflix This Week: May 24th to 31st, 2021

Only a handful of removals are expected from Netflix this week but that doesn’t mean there are not a few standout movies and TV shows you shouldn’t be caught before they depart. Here’s a rundown of what’s leaving Netflix in the US between May 24th and May 31st, 2021.

Now, let’s cover a few titles we think everyone should watch before they depart.

Alphablocks & Numberblocks

Leaving Netflix: Tuesday

We’ll group these two together as they’re from the same team and both in the kids genre.

Both are British-produced animation series aimed at pre-schoolers with one focusing on letters and the other numbers.

It’s been a rough month for kids removals on Netflix US with the original The Magic School Bus series departing alongside the classic Mario series which departed last week.

ABC’s American Crime (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: Sunday

Not to be confused with FX’s American Crime Story which comes from producer Ryan Murphy, this ABC series does feature a similar premise but a notably smaller budget.

The anthology series features a self-contained story each season that takes place in different places throughout the US where various cast members reappear involved in different crimes.

My Week with Marilyn (2011)

Leaving Netflix: Sunday

The Weinstein Company produced this all-star movie with Michelle Williams depicting Marilyn Monroe and the creation of the 1957 movie, The Prince and the Showgirl.

The movie has now been streaming on Netflix since May 2019 so you’ve had ample time to watch.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 25th

Alphablocks (Seasons 1-5)

Numberblocks (Seasons 1-5)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 28th

Jeopardy! (2 Collections)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 30th

ABC’s American Crime (Seasons 1-3)

My Week with Marilyn (2011)

The One I Love (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 31st

Beauty and the Bitches (2 Seasons)

