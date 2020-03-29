What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in April 2020

Netflix DVD has got you covered with some of the biggest blockbusters (and one of the biggest blunders) of 2019. Every Tuesday, new DVD releases will be made available on Netflix DVD platform to users in the United States and we’ve got the full list of what’s to come below.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s DVD platform, here’s a quick digest. DVD.com provides movie and boxset rentals in Bluray and DVD format for a low monthly price. It’s sadly only available to customers in the United States. In case you missed any March additions, you can check those out here.

Now let’s take a look at some of the big titles on the way.

Cats (2019)

Notice we said big titles as opposed to best titles. Cats is anything but good. In fact, it’s a car crash but it needs to be experienced to be believed.

Featuring a huge cast full of household names, the movie is based on the play of the same name but fails to hit any of the right notes. Now is your chance to watch as part of a subscription that you’ll be speedily sending back to Netflix once finished.

Dolittle

Sticking with Universal titles we come to the much better Dolittle. The reboot of the classic character who is able to talk to animals is getting an early release on Netflix DVD this month.

Little Women

Now we move over to the big hitters of the month. We’ll begin with Little Women which scored an Oscar a couple of months ago.

The movie is written and directed by Greta Gerwig and retells the classic tale following Jo March and her sisters.

Boxset Highlights

This month’s new boxsets available on Netflix DVD includes the excellent HBO series, The Righteous Gemstones. The comedy is about a world-famous televangelist who is corrupt to the core.

We’ve also got a couple of network TV boxsets arriving with the final season of Arrow and the latest season of CBS’s Criminal Minds.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in April

Please note: release dates are subject to change

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on April 7th

Cats – Music & Musicals

Citizen K – Documentary

Dolittle – Children & Family

Escape from Pretoria – Action & Adventure

Little Women – Drama

Madam Secretary: Season 6 – TV Shows

The Cold Blue – Documentary

The Night Clerk – Thrillers

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on April 14th

Criminal Minds: Season 15 – TV Shows

Just Mercy – Drama

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 1 – TV Shows

Underwater – Thrillers

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on April 21st

Bad Boys for Life – Action & Adventure

Human Capital – Drama

Ip Man 4: The Finale – Action & Adventure

Like a Boss – Comedy

The Gentlemen – Action & Adventure

The Last Full Measure – Drama

The Turning – Horror

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on April 28th

Arrow: Season 8 – TV Shows

Guns Akimbo – Action & Adventure

The Assistant – Thrillers

The Rhythm Section – Thrillers

