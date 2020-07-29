What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in August 2020

Still stuck at home and looking for something to watch? Fortunately, there’s a load of great movies and TV shows coming to Netflix’s DVD platform this August.

Given the current circumstances, it’s reassuring to hear that Netflix DVD is taking safety precautions very seriously. All DVDs are sanitized between customers to minimize the risk of Covid-19, and staff members are required to wear gloves while handling DVDs. If you’re concerned, you might find your answer in these FAQs from Netflix DVD.

Before we get onto the full list of what’s coming to Netflix DVD this month, here are our top three highlights…

How to Build a Girl (2019)

Beanie Feldstein is always a delight to watch, so we’re pleased to see this recent movie added to Netflix DVD. This comedy-drama is based on the novel of the same name, written by British journalist, Caitlin Moran.

Growing up in a working-class town in the nineties, Johanna wants to do her bit to support her struggling family. By following her dream of becoming a music journalist, Johanna gets up close and personal to her musical idols. She also does a whole lot of growing up.

Judy & Punch (2019)

This is a very interesting take on the classic carnival attraction. For those that don’t know, Punch & Judy is a traditional European puppet show often performed at fairs. In it, Mr Punch frequently manhandles his wife and child and is an all-round hot mess.

The movie follows similar themes but turns them on its head. When Mr Punch finally takes things too far, Judy decides to get her own back.

This directorial debut from Australian Mirrah Foulkes looks creepy, fantastical, and charming all at once. Featuring Mia Wasikowska.

The King of Staten Island (2020)

We think this project is going to be very popular. Directed by Judd Apatow, this comedy-drama features singer Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Maude Apatow, and Steve Buscemi.

Here’s a synopsis, provided by Google…

A semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Pete Davidson growing up in Staten Island, including losing his father during 9/11 and entering the world of stand up comedy.

We can’t wait!

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in May 2020

Note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix DVD on August 4th 2020

A White, White Day

Belgravia

Gold Digger

How to Build a Girl

Lucky Grandma

NCIS: New Orleans: Season 6

The Blacklist: Season 7

The High Note

The Wretched

Waiting for the Barbarians

Coming to Netflix DVD on August 18th, 2020

Batwoman: Season 1

Darkness Falls

Emperor

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation

Judy & Punch

Military Wives

Mr. Jones

Prevenge

Sometimes Always Never

The Outpost

The Terror: Season 2

Coming to Netflix DVD on August 25th, 2020

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Chicago Med: Season 5

Chicago Fire: Season 8

The King of Staten Island

The Trip to Greece

Dead Still

Infamous

Masterpiece Mystery!: Endeavour: Series 7

