What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in December 2020

To round out the year, Netflix’s DVD platform will be adding a number of big titles but as with most updates in recent months, due to the nature of movie releases right now, the number of titles are limited.

Here’s a couple of highlights of what’s going to be available from December 2020.

Mulan (2020)

Distributor: Disney

Genre: Action, Family

One of the countless movies displaced by COVID-19 this year is Mulan which eventually pioneered Disney’s new premiere access pass. While we haven’t officially heard of how well it did via that method it becomes more widely available in December.

This movie follows Disney’s recent trend in giving a live-adaptation to a classic animated hit.

Tenet (2020)

Distributor: Warner Media

Genre: Action

One movie that did brave the theaters this year is Tenet from director Christopher Nolan.

The mind-bending movie follows an agent who is fighting for the survival of the world while learning about a new technology that allows people to reverse time.

For those unaware of how Netflix DVD releases work, new titles are added every Tuesday (except on rare occasions). From then, they’ll begin dispatching DVD’s but you’ll need to add them to your queue.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix DVD for December 2020

New on Netflix DVD for December 1st

Faith Under Fire – Drama

– Drama Made in Italy – Comedy

– Comedy Perry Mason (Season 1) – TV Shows

– TV Shows The Rental – Horror

New on Netflix DVD for December 8th

Death in Paradise (Season 9) – TV Shows

– TV Shows Possessor – Sci-Fi & Fantasy

– Sci-Fi & Fantasy Proxima – Drama

– Drama She Dies Tomorrow – Thrillers

– Thrillers The 24th – Drama

– Drama Yellowstone (Season 3) – TV Shows

New on Netflix DVD for December 15th

The Expanse (Season 4) – TV Shows

– TV Shows Echo Boomers – Drama

– Drama Tenet – Action & Adventure

– Action & Adventure Infidel – Thrillers

– Thrillers The Reason – Faith & Spirituality

– Faith & Spirituality Alone – Thrillers

– Thrillers The Wolf of Snow Hollow – Horror

New on Netflix DVD for December 22nd

Jiu Jitsu – Action & Adventure

– Action & Adventure Kajillionaire – Comedy

– Comedy The Craft: Legacy – Horror

– Horror The War with Grandpa – Children & Family

New on Netflix DVD for December 29th

Honest Thief – Thrillers

– Thrillers The Last Shift – Comedy

What are you watching on Netflix DVD this month? Let us know in the comments down below.