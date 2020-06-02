What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June/July 2020

Welcome to your monthly (or in this case two months) preview of what’s coming to Netflix’s DVD platform in the United States.

Expect quite a few quiet months on Netflix DVD as cinematic releases dry up and therefore, Netflix DVD won’t be getting as much new content. We were told, “since production and filming have halted everywhere, will be a very, very sparse list for the foreseeable future.”

Highlights for both June and July include a few of the early releases we’ve seen head to the likes of Disney+ and PVOD over the past few months including Universal’s Trolls, Disney’s Onward, and Warner Brothers Scoob!.

On the boxset front, the lineup is headlined by HBO’s Watchmen which has since been turned into a limited series. We’re also being treated to the final season of Power as well as the latest season of the British series, Murdoch Mysteries.

Netflix DVD also operates a blog that has plenty of suggestions on what to watch at the moment. They recently picked out the best Bong Joon-Ho movies for example.

They also list the most rented DVDs on the platform. Here are the top titles for April 2020.

Most Rented Movies on Netflix DVD

1917 Knives Out Joker Ford v Ferrari A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Most Rented TV Boxsets on Netflix DVD

Game of Thrones: Season 8 Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1 Yellowstone: Season 2 The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3 Outlander: Season 4

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June and July 2020

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 2nd

Beanpole

One Cut of the Dead

The Last Beyond

Watchmen

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 9th

Lost in America

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Power: Season 6

The Hunt

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 16th

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Inheritance

Onward

Saint Frances

The Etruscan Smile

The Quarry

What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 23rd

A Good Woman Is Hard to Find

And Then We Danced

Burden

Corpus Christi

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 30th

Evil: Season 1

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears

Force of Nature

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 7th

Blood and Money

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 13

Slay the Dragon

Sorry We Missed You

The Lost Husband

The Other Lamb

The Wild Goose Lake

Trolls World Tour

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 21st