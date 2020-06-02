What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June/July 2020

Welcome to your monthly (or in this case two months) preview of what’s coming to Netflix’s DVD platform in the United States.
Expect quite a few quiet months on Netflix DVD as cinematic releases dry up and therefore, Netflix DVD won’t be getting as much new content. We were told, “since production and filming have halted everywhere, will be a very, very sparse list for the foreseeable future.”
Highlights for both June and July include a few of the early releases we’ve seen head to the likes of Disney+ and PVOD over the past few months including Universal’s Trolls, Disney’s Onward, and Warner Brothers Scoob!.
On the boxset front, the lineup is headlined by HBO’s Watchmen which has since been turned into a limited series. We’re also being treated to the final season of Power as well as the latest season of the British series, Murdoch Mysteries.
Netflix DVD also operates a blog that has plenty of suggestions on what to watch at the moment. They recently picked out the best Bong Joon-Ho movies for example.
They also list the most rented DVDs on the platform. Here are the top titles for April 2020.
Most Rented Movies on Netflix DVD
- 1917
- Knives Out
- Joker
- Ford v Ferrari
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Most Rented TV Boxsets on Netflix DVD
- Game of Thrones: Season 8
- Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1
- Yellowstone: Season 2
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3
- Outlander: Season 4
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June and July 2020
Please note: release dates are subject to change.
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 2nd
- Beanpole
- One Cut of the Dead
- The Last Beyond
- Watchmen
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 9th
- Lost in America
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Power: Season 6
- The Hunt
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 16th
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie
- Inheritance
- Onward
- Saint Frances
- The Etruscan Smile
- The Quarry
- What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 23rd
- A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
- And Then We Danced
- Burden
- Corpus Christi
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 30th
- Evil: Season 1
- Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears
- Force of Nature
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 7th
- Blood and Money
- Murdoch Mysteries: Season 13
- Slay the Dragon
- Sorry We Missed You
- The Lost Husband
- The Other Lamb
- The Wild Goose Lake
- Trolls World Tour
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 21st
- Scoob!
- Capone
- The Whistlers
- Resistance
- Survive the Night