What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in May 2020

As the lockdown extends into May 2020, Netflix DVD has plenty of new titles being added to its catalog for you to rent. Here’s a complete breakdown of all the new Netflix DVDs that will be made available throughout May.

For those who aren’t aware of Netflix’s DVD platform, it’s what kicked the whole Netflix operation off. The service operates solely in the United States and ships DVDs, boxsets and Blu-rays to customers.

Netflix’s DVD operation is fully aware of the current situation regarding COVID-19 so if you’re looking for their response and precautions then they’ve got a full blog post here.

Now let’s take a look through some of the highlights.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Netflix DVD Release: May 19th

One of the few movies that has managed to release theatrically this year is Sonic the Hedgehog which makes it a key contender for the Oscars. Who’da thought.

Based on the popular video game, the movie is about the superfast hedgehog who is trying to escape the authorities. After a redesign, the film has received rave reviews from fans.

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Netflix DVD Release: May 12th

The big DC movie of the year (with the others look to be delayed due to COVID) is Harley Quinn’s solo adventure. While the movie failed to make real waves, it’s certainly an enjoyable romp with Margot Robbie returning to play the titular role.

In the movie, she’s separated from The Joker and heads off on a side-adventure with some familiar faces to help save a girl from an evil crime lord.

The Invisible Man

Netflix Release Date: May 26th

The Invisible Man managed to get a small theatrical run before going on PVOD last month. Now it’ll be available on VOD and most importantly, Netflix DVD.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, the movie features an exemplary performance from Elisabeth Moss. She’s trying to convince everyone her ex is now haunting her with a state of the art suit that allows him to be invisible.

Two Netflix Originals series will be heading to Netflix DVD next month too. We’ll have a full post on why more Netflix Originals aren’t on DVD soon.

The two getting added is fan-favorite Lucifer which will see the fourth season available to rent or buy on disc. The fourth season is the first to be released solely on Netflix and there’s a reason for its popularity, it’s infinitely bingeable. The second is the first season of the Narcos spinoff Mexico. The second season just released on Netflix recently but if you fancy revisiting, the first will be available in May.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in May 2020

Note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 5th, 2020

Arkansas

Bloodshot

Doctor Who: Season 12

Gretel & Hansel

Ordinary Love

Ray Donovan: Season 7

The Jesus Rolls

The Lodge

Tigers Are Not Afraid

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 12th, 2020

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Fantasy Island

Lucifer: Season 4

Narcos: Mexico: Season 1

The Photograph

The Traitor

Vivarium

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 19th, 2020

Brahms: The Boy II

Buffaloed

Call the Midwife: Series 9

Castle Rock: Season 2

Emma.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Olympic Dreams

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Series 6

The Good Place: Season 4

The Way Back

Wildlife

Zombi Child

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 26th, 2020

Agatha Raisin: Series 3

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Premature

The Invisible Man

What will you be watching on Netflix DVD in May 2020? Let us know in the comments.