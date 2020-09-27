The drought has truly hit Netflix’s DVD service as TV boxsets make up the bulk of the October 2020 releases with movies that would’ve been releasing around this time being MIA due to COVID-19. Here’s your full look at what’s coming up on Netflix DVD throughout October 2020.

Our highlights for this month include some Netflix Originals that will be making their way to DVD boxsets including The Last Kingdom (renewed for season 5 at Netflix) on October 6th and we now have a date for when season 3 of The Crown will be coming out on boxset.

On the movies front, The Tax Collector from David Ayer is probably the biggest release of the week. The Shia LeBeouf action crime drama got universally panned earlier in the year but given there’s not much else new, you may want to take it up.

As a reminder, the Netflix DVD rental service is only available in the United States. New releases come to the service every Tuesday with a few exceptions.

If you’re looking for the streaming additions for October 2020, find our preview for that here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in October 2020

Notes: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix DVD on October 6th, 2020

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules

Black Water: Abyss

Robin’s Wish

Save Yourselves!

Star Trek: Picard: Season 1

Tales From The Hood 3

The 2nd

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

The Secret Garden

The Tax Collector

Valley Girl

Coming to Netflix DVD on October 14th, 2020

Critical Thinking

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Fleabag: Season 2

Masterpiece Mystery!: Van der Valk: Season 1

Vikings: Season 6: Vol. 1

Coming to Netflix DVD on October 20th, 2020

Alone

Amulet

Cut Throat City

Quiz

The Secrets We Keep

The Vanished

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Coming to Netflix DVD on October 27th, 2020

Fatima

Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin

Looking even further ahead, The Crown season 3 will hit Netflix DVD on November 3rd alongside Blackbird and Hard Kill.