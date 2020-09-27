The drought has truly hit Netflix’s DVD service as TV boxsets make up the bulk of the October 2020 releases with movies that would’ve been releasing around this time being MIA due to COVID-19. Here’s your full look at what’s coming up on Netflix DVD throughout October 2020.
Our highlights for this month include some Netflix Originals that will be making their way to DVD boxsets including The Last Kingdom (renewed for season 5 at Netflix) on October 6th and we now have a date for when season 3 of The Crown will be coming out on boxset.
On the movies front, The Tax Collector from David Ayer is probably the biggest release of the week. The Shia LeBeouf action crime drama got universally panned earlier in the year but given there’s not much else new, you may want to take it up.
As a reminder, the Netflix DVD rental service is only available in the United States. New releases come to the service every Tuesday with a few exceptions.
If you’re looking for the streaming additions for October 2020, find our preview for that here.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in October 2020
Notes: release dates are subject to change.
Coming to Netflix DVD on October 6th, 2020
- American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
- Black Water: Abyss
- Robin’s Wish
- Save Yourselves!
- Star Trek: Picard: Season 1
- Tales From The Hood 3
- The 2nd
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4
- The Secret Garden
- The Tax Collector
- Valley Girl
Coming to Netflix DVD on October 14th, 2020
- Critical Thinking
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Fleabag: Season 2
- Masterpiece Mystery!: Van der Valk: Season 1
- Vikings: Season 6: Vol. 1
Coming to Netflix DVD on October 20th, 2020
- Alone
- Amulet
- Cut Throat City
- Quiz
- The Secrets We Keep
- The Vanished
- Tremors: Shrieker Island
Coming to Netflix DVD on October 27th, 2020
- Fatima
- Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
Looking even further ahead, The Crown season 3 will hit Netflix DVD on November 3rd alongside Blackbird and Hard Kill.