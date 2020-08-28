What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in September 2020

The nights are drawing in and Fall is edging closer. What better time to cozy up with a hot chocolate, your favorite blanket, and an awesome movie from Netflix DVD?

There are some great titles available to borrow on DVD this month, especially if you’ve been patiently waiting for the latest installment of your favorite series.

Before we get onto the full list of DVDs available this month (and when you can borrow them), here’s our pick of the top three titles coming soon to Netflix DVD…

Rick and Morty (Season 4)

We know a lot of you will be very excited about this one: the fourth season of Rick and Morty is finally coming to Netflix DVD on 22nd September!

We don’t want to give too much away, but hard-hitting topics explored in season four include sexy dragons, poop, and face-hugging parasites…

Outlander (Season 5)

Just like the series of novels it was inspired by, Outlander has amassed a cult following over the last few years. Series four saw time-travelleing British nurse, Claire, arrive at a plantation in North Carolina in the 1760s.

Season five features more time travelling, and the impending American revolution.

The True History of the Kelly Gang (2019)

A slightly punk retelling of the story of Ned Kelly: Australia’s favorite outlaw hero. Featuring big names such as Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult.

We think fans of Peaky Blinders will enjoy this one.

Coming to Netflix DVD on September 1st, 2020

Young Sheldon (Season 3)

Irresistible

Rogue

Coming to Netflix DVD on September 9th, 2020

Waiting for the Barbarians

True History of the Kelly Gang

Vitalina Varela

Bad Education

Chicago P.D. (Season 7)

First Cow

Retaliation

The Big Ugly

Bull (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix DVD on September 15th, 2020

Outlander (Season 5)

No Safe Spaces

Succession (Season 2)

Weathering With You

Killing Eve (Season 3)

Fear PHarm

Coming to Netflix DVD on September 22nd, 2020

Babyteeth

Rick and Morty (Season 4)

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Beckman

The Good Fight (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix DVD on September 29, 2020

The Silencing

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Season 1)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons

