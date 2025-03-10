14 Great Movies to Watch Before They Depart Netflix at the End of March 2025

There are a lot of movies scheduled to leave Netflix at the end of March. We’ve compiled a list of movies you need to watch before they leave.
Here, you can find our ongoing list of all the movies and series set to depart the streamer throughout April 2025. We’ve got you covered for all the remaining titles, leaving in March 2025 here.
As a quick note, we list titles for the actual day of removal. If you want to watch any movie leaving on, your last full day to watch will be March 31st.
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you could argue that the most successful cinematic franchise is Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse, featuring two of the most famous monsters of all time: Godzilla and King Kong. It had been decades since the duo battled on the big screen, and thankfully, Godzilla vs. Kong gave audiences an entertaining slobber knocker.
Just as Godzilla was crowned King of the Monsters, a new challenger approaches: the mighty giant ape, King Kong.
Leaving Netflix: March 30th, 2025
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
George Miller’s Mad Max is considered one of the greatest films showcasing practical effects. It won a well-deserved six Academy Awards. Although none of the awards were for acting, Best Picture, or Best Director, all of them were deserved.
In the apocalyptic wasteland, the very worst of humanity rules with an iron fist. Max, a wasteland veteran, gets wrapped up in the chaos of the Citadel when the wives of its leader, Immortum Joe, attempt to flee on the Fury Road with the warrior Furiosa.
Leaving Netflix: March 30th, 2025
Baby Driver (2017)
After leaving the MCU’s Antman due to creative differences, Edgar Wright immediately got to work on writing and directing Baby Driver. A fun action thriller, anyone who loves music, fast cars, and heists will love this film.
Baby, a hearing-impaired getaway driver with a love for music, has used his talents as a getaway driver for the crime boss, Doc. Just as he’s about to leave forever, Baby is coerced into one last job and forced to work with a violent new crew that threatens to derail his plans for freedom with his new girlfriend.
Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025
Interstellar (2014)
Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar significantly impacted the scientific community and advanced astrophysics through its special effects. Never one to do anything by half measures, Interstellar is an incredible sci-fi film with a powerful score from Nolan’s long-time collaborator, Hans Zimmer.
With the Earth dying, humanity is forced to try and find a new home. Cooper, an ex-science engineer and pilot, runs the risk of never seeing his children again in order to save the human race by finding humanity a new home on a habitable planet.
Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025
Elysium (2013)
Elysium is an underrated sci-fi film by District 9 director, Neill Blomkamp. It features a fantastic cast with Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna, and Wagner Moura, so make sure to watch Elysium on Netflix before it leaves.
As humanity suffers on a ruined Earth, the rich and powerful reside in relative comfort in a man-made space station. Max, a disenfranchised man, takes on a mission to try and bring equality to both worlds.
Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025
The Karate Kid Trilogy (1984-1989)
With the final season of Cobra Kai landing on Netflix in February, it’s a shame to see that the Karate Kid Trilogy is scheduled to leave the library. If you have the time, watch all three films before starting another rewatch of Cobra Kai.
After moving to the Valley with his mother, New Jersey boy Daniel LaRusso becomes the target of bullying by the local students from Cobra Kai, a karate dojo. When Daniel is saved by Mr. Miyagi, the maintenance man and a U.S. Army veteran, he persuades him to teach him self-defense.
Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025
Space Jam (1996)
It’s been almost 30 years since Space Jam was released in theatres, but the film still holds a special place in the hearts of every millennial.
Chicago Bulls basketball player Michael Jordan agrees to help the Looney Toons in a basketball game against a team of alien slavers who have stolen the talent from top NBA stars.
Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025
It (2017)
Bill Skarsgård was at his creepiest to play Stephen King’s iconic and terrifying Pennywise the Clown. A fantastic new adaptation that doesn’t take anything away from Tim Curry’s time as the killer clown, the film also stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and I Am Not Okay with This actress Sophia Lillis.
In Derry, Maine, a group of bullied children is terrorised by an evil clown that preys on children. To defeat the clown, they must band together and overcome their fears of the shape-shifting monster.
Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025
Legion (2010)
- Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror
- Rating: R
- Release Date: October 1, 2024
- Director: Scott Stewart
- Cast: Paul Bettany, Dennis Quaid, Charles S. Dutton
- Language: English
- Runtime: 100 min
Legion is a super underrated film from the 2010s. It offers a thought-provoking take on Christianity aided by plenty of horror and action.
The archangel Michael falls from heaven to help Charlie, a waitress at a roadside diner, and her unborn child, who is humanity’s last hope from a vengeful god.
Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025
Rush Hour Trilogy (1998-2007)
- Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
- Rating: PG-13
- Release Date: January 1, 2025
- Director: Brett Ratner
- Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Ken Leung
- Language: English
- Runtime: 98 min
America is no stranger to buddy cop movies. While the jokes from the film may not stick the landing with a modern audience, people don’t realise that Rush Hour was a groundbreaking film at the time, thanks to being the first of the buddy cop genre to team up a black actor with an Asian actor. It was a massive hit at the box office, which helped pave the way for two sequels, and launched Jackie Chan’s career in America after years of being Asia’s most prominent film star.
When the daughter of the Chinese consul is kidnapped, Hong Kong detective inspector Lee is sent to the States to help find her and is forced to partner with the wisecracking LAPD detective James, who has been instructed to “babysit” Lee as punishment for botching a sting operation.
Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025
