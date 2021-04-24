Alicia Vikander & John David Washington Netflix Movie ‘Beckett’: What We Know So Far

Netflix has been on an acquiring streak these past few months and one of the purchases by the streamer was Beckett. This is an upcoming Europe-based thriller starring Alicia Vikander and John David Washington. Originally, Beckett was not intended for a streamer, but because of COVID-19, it has been acquired by Netflix in October 2020 to be distributed on its platform.

Beckett is written and directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino who directed Antonia, a film for which he won a Gallio Film Festival award and was a second unit director for such award-winning films as Suspiria and Call Me By Your Name. The film was also co-written by Kevin A. Rice. Producers for Beckett include Luca Guadagnino and Marco Morabito for their Frenesy Films along with Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti for MeMo with Raicinema.

The film, which has been in development for a while after being announced in 2019. The feature was originally titled Born to Be Murdered but was renamed in January 2021. The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Netflix had picked up the rights to the movie back in October 2020. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Beckett:

What’s the plot of Beckett?

Netflix’s Beckett is said to be a thriller drama set in Athens and the Epirus region of Greece where a vacationing couple, Beckett and April, fall trap to a violent conspiracy with tragic consequences. Unfortunately, this is all we know about the plot for the moment.

Who is cast in Beckett?

The film’s leading couple, Beckett and April will be played by the Tenet and upcoming Netflix Original thriller, Monster star John David Washington and Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander (seen in Netflix’s Earthquake Bird). They will be joined by Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, Logan) and Vicky Krieps (Das Boot, Phantom Thread). Here’s the full cast list for Beckett:

Cast member Role Where have I seen/heard them before? John David Washington Beckett Tenet, BlackKlansman, Ballers Alicia Vikander April The Danish Girl, Tomb Raider, Ex Machina Boyd Holbrook TBA Narcos, Logan, In the Shadow of the Moon Vicky Krieps Lena The Phantom Thread, Das Boot, The Last Vermeer Daphne Alexander Thalia Symons Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Casualty Panos Koronis Xenakis Before Midnight, The Durrells in Corfu Yorgos Pirpassopoulos Karas Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Eden Leonardo Thimo TBA 2020 A.D, Vampyre Lena Kitsopoulou TBA To 10, Pari

What’s the production status on Beckett?

Luckily enough, Beckett has not been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as the film has already been shot back in 2019 in Greece. Here’s a selection of behind-the-scenes photos captured by locals where we can see stars John David Washington, Alicia Vikander and Boyd Holbrook.

When will Beckett be released on Netflix?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Beckett will be released on Netflix in Summer 2021.

Are you looking forward to Beckett on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.