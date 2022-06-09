Netflix Kid Kudi Series ‘Entergalactic’: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s Geeked Week is still raging and on Day 3, the streamer presented Entergalactic where Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari.

The animated series was directed by Fletcher Moules, whose work includes Clash of Clans: Revenge and more. The project was created by Cudi along with Kenya Barris and Ian Edelman. Entergalactic was first announced back in 2019.

Entergalactic‘s logline reads:

From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

Without further ado, we get on with the teaser trailer for Netflix’s Entergalactic:

Is there a trailer for Entergalactic?

The teaser trailer for Netflix’s Entergalactic was revealed during the Netflix Geeked Week online event:

What’s the Netflix release date for Entergalactic?

Netflix has confirmed that Entergalactic will be released on the streamer this Fall. The series will be released along with Kudi’s new album, which is also titled Entergalactic.

What’s the plot of Entergalactic?

Entergalactic‘s story is about a young artist named Jabari as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

Who is among the voice cast of Entergalactic?

Here’s the full cast list for Netflix’s Entergalactic along with their respective roles:

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi as Jabari: A charming, creative visionary with a splash of goofball, Jabari is effortlessly cool. Dressed head-to-toe in the holiest of streetwear grails, Jabari is just one of those kids you can’t help but love. At a first time crossroads of career success and the perfect apartment, he is about to find the final piece of adulthood: true love.

Jessica Williams ( Love Life, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 )as Meadow: An on-the-rise photographer who is Jabari’s new neighbor, Meadow is not only the coolest girl at the party, she’s the realest.

Timothée Chalamet ( Dune, Call Me by Your Name ) as Jimmy: Jimmy is Jabari’s best friend and… weed dealer, though with the new drug laws he’s now focusing on crypto and new inventions. An oxymoronic, laid back conspiracy theorist, Jimmy is never without a blunt and a book.

Ty Dolla $ign as Ky: Jabari’s irreverent, and at times, inappropriate road dog. Ky is always there for Jabari, even though his support can sometimes come in interesting packages.

Laura Harrier ( Hollywood, BlacKkKlansman ) as Carmen: Jabari’s recent ex-girlfriend. Stylish and confident, Carmen is the girl you’re supposed to marry.

Vanessa Hudgens ( Tick, Tick…Boom! ) as Karina: Meadow’s best friend who is trustworthy, grounded and adorably pregnant.

Christopher Abbott ( Kraven the Hunter, On the Count of Three ) as Reed: A well-dressed shark with a heart and art dealer representing Meadow’s photography. Reed has the kind of chin that is sharp enough to cut glass but not strong enough to take a punch.

070 Shake as Nadia: Meadow’s associate from the art scene. Born and raised in New York City, Nadia is an in-your-face sculptor whose voice could only be drowned out by the brashness of her own work.

Jaden Smith ( After Earth ) as Jordan: An adolescent BMX superstar, Jordan’s talent earns a pass to kick it with Jabari and Jimmy. Jordan sees the dating landscape in New York City just a bit different than Jabari.

Keith David ( From Scratch, 21 Bridges) as Mr. Rager: Jabari’s superhero creation.

Teyana Taylor ( Coming 2 America, The Trap ) as Boxing Coach: Meadow and Karina’s hard-nosed boxing instructor at Rumble NYC.

Arturo Castro ( Yes Day, Broad City ) as Len: An upwardly mobile professional, Len is Jabrari’s co-worker at Vision Comics. He wears hard-bottom shoes and a newsboy cap. He’s super smart AND super annoying.

Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story, The Righteous Gemstones) as Downtown Pat: Downtown legend and life-long, city-wide delinquent. Despite his gritty exterior, Pat has a very romantic heart and wise words to give.

Are you looking forward to Entergalactic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

Before we leave you, here are a few more images from the upcoming series: