Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: December 2-3, 2023

It’s a hectic start to the month on Netflix. This past week has seen the addition of over a dozen DCEU movies, a new action-comedy from the creators of Cobra Kai, the return of Sweet Home, and a Freaky Friday holiday feature starring Wednesday’s Emma Myers.

Here are the best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix this week;

DC Movie Collection

Films: 12

Featured Videos

It’s a DC bonanza on Netflix as twelve of the DCEU movies are added to Netflix. From Man of Steel to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the last eleven years of DC movies (with a few exceptions), are available to stream and ready to be binged.

Here are all of the DC films added to Netflix this week;

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Justice League (2017)

Shazam! (2019)

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020)

Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

The Batman (2022)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Black Swan (2010)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey, Winona Ryder

Natalie Portman won an Academy Award for Best Actress thanks to her fantastic performance as Nina.

Talented ballerina Nina is on the verge of becoming one of the world’s best ballerinas. Cast as The Swan Queen, pressure from her overbearing mother, her artistic director, a beautiful rival, and herself, Nina’s reality begins to slip from her grasp.

Good Boys (2019)

Director: Gene Stupitsky

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Midori Francis

The trio of young leads in Good Boys is becoming increasingly popular. This week, Brady Noon was seen in Family Switch. Tremblay will voice the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming animated feature Orion and the Dark. Meanwhile, Williams was last seen in the Paramount+ action adventure Secret Headquarters.

Invited to their first party, 12-year-old Max and his best friends Lucas and Thor have never kissed a girl. Their attempt to learn more about girls leads them to lose Max’s dad’s new drone. To get Max out of trouble, the boys skip school for the day as they try to recover it.

Insidious (2010)

Director: James Wan

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannel

James Wan is one of the best horror directors of the 21st century, or arguably the most profitable, having made billions at the box office thanks to franchises such as Insidious, The Conjuring Verse, and Saw.

A mother and father turn to help from a medium when their son becomes haunted by a demonic entity from a paranormal dimension, leaving their son in a comatose state.

May December (2023) Netflix Original

Director: Todd Haynes

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Chris Tenzis, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, Andrea Frankie

Natalie Portman and Julianna Moore go toe to toe in Todd Haynes’ comedy drama.

Twenty years after a teacher’s involvement with a student became a national scandal, an independent film is in development about the events. Elizabeth, an actress cast to play Gracie, goes in search of Gracie and her husband Joe, as she attempts to learn more about their scandalous affair.

Sweet Home (Season 2) Netflix Original

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si, Park Gyu-young

After a long three-year wait, Sweet Home emphatically returns for its second season on Netflix.

The lines between monsters and humans are blurred as the military monitors Hyun-soo’s transformation. Meanwhile, the virus continues to run rampant across South Korea as the survivors seek refuge in an underground bunker.

Family Switch (2023) Netflix Original

Director: McG

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Rita Moreno

Emma Myers had her breakout role in Wednesday as Enid Sinclair. Naturally, she instantly became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actresses. We suspect many Enid Sinclair fans will be tuning in to watch Family Switch this weekend.

A workaholic mother, a musically gifted father, a soccer-mad daughter, and a teen-genius son all switch bodies during the alignment of the planets. With only a couple of days before the planet alignment is over, they must somehow find a way to switch back bodies and not destroy each other’s lives in the process.

Obliterated (Season 1) Netflix Original

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Terrence Terrell, Paola Lázaro, C. Thomas Howell

From the creators of Cobra Kai, Obliterated is Netflix’s new mature-rated action comedy. Obliterated is one of your best choices if you fancy a binge this weekend.

An elite team made up of the United States Armed Forces’ best personnel save Las Vegas from a nuclear explosion. The drug, alcohol, and sex-fueled party thrown for their victory is cut short when it’s revealed the bomb was a fake and the real bomb is still out there. The team, still high and drunk from the party, only has several hours remaining to save Las Vegas.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!