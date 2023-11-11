Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week: November 11-12, 2023

This week’s list of best new movies and TV shows includes The Killer, a new crime thriller from Seven, Fight Club, and Gone Girl director David Fincher.

If you’ve missed any of the new releases from the past seven days, there are over 31 new arrivals. Head to our new Netflix hub to find out more.

Here are the best new movies and TV shows on Netflix this week. Please note that the availability of some titles will vary from region to region.

The Killer (2023) N

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Kerry O’Malley

Could an Academy Award nomination be on the cards for Michael Fassbender? By the end of the weekend, we expect The Killer to be on track to be one of Netflix’s best and most-watched movies in 2023.

After a hit goes wrong for one of the world’s deadliest and methodical assassins, he has to battle his employers and mind.

In case you missed it, we gave The Killer a four-star review yesterday, concluding:

“The Killer is a carefully crafted & surprisingly playful look at a dark & vicious profession. Its brilliance lies in its mood, its level of detail, its humor, and its ice cold performances. Fassbender delivers as only he can, blending stoicism, athleticism, & biting humor as he methodically weaves his way in and out of danger. While its execution is top notch and frighteningly engrossing, the substance may leave you wanting more; But damn if it isn’t a worthwhile ride.”

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

Director: Eiichirô Hasumi

Genre: Animation, Action, Horror | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Matthew Mercer, Nicole Tompkins, Kevin Dorman, Stephanie Panisello, Erin Cahill

The lore of Resident Evil continues to expand with a brand-new movie. A familiar enemy in the form of the T-Virus returns to haunt our heroes.

A T-Virus outbreak on Alcatraz Island unleashes a new horror on Racoon City survivors Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and his sister Claire. Meanwhile, Leon Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue a doctor from being kidnapped by nefarious forces.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Director: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 135 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Pom Klementieff, Natasha Lyonne, LaKeith Stanfield, Tilda Swinton

Howard Ratner was easily one of the best performances of Adam Sandler’s career. While the actor received numerous awards and nominations from film associations worldwide, he was notably snubbed by the Golden Globes and The Academy.

Thanks to his crippling gambling addiction, a once-successful gems dealer finds himself on the brink of losing everything. But when he has the opportunity to cash in an uncut Opal from Ethiopia, the sins of the past begin to catch up with him.

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Director: Patrick Wilson

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Rose Byrne, Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Dominczyk, Ty Simpkins, Leigh Whannell

It’s been ten years since the Lamberts were last seen on the big screen. Returning to reprise his role as Josh Lambert, Patrick Wilson has been busy portraying Ed Warren in James Wan’s Conjuringverse in the ten years that have passed.

After being hypnotized to forget their astral voyage to the Further, Josh divorced his wife several years later and is estranged from his son, Dalton, who studies art at college. When Dalton rediscovers the red door in his dreams, demons from the Further begin to haunt him.

This, like Resident Evil, came to Netflix via the Sony first-window deal.

Akuma Kun (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Yûki Kaji, Fairouz Ai, Hiro Shimono, Toshio Furukawa, Yumiri Hanamori

Netflix is introducing a new generation to one of Japan’s oldest fictional franchises. The last anime adaptation ended in 1990, so we’re excited to see what a new adaptation 33 years on will do for the franchise’s popularity.

Child prodigy Akuma Kun dreams of bringing peace to humanity, where everyone can live happily. He enlists the help of the most unlikeliest of allies, Demons.

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023) N

Director: Jeff Tomsic

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 80 Minutes

In celebration of the Improv Comedy Club’s 60th anniversary, a special with performances from some of the best and most iconic stand-up comedians has been released.

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

Director: Jared Moshe

Genre: Action, Drama Westen| Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Bill Pullman, Peter Fonda, Stephen Alan Seder, Kathy Baker, Joseph Lee Anderson

More A24 movies continue to arrive on Netflix, and for the first time, Jared Moshe’s western starring Bill Pullman.

After witnessing the death of his longtime partner, cowboy Lefty Brown goes on a quest for vengeance. However, when Lefty is accused of the murder of his friend, Lefty must avoid the law and expose those responsible for the death of his friend.

