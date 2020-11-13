Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: November 13th, 2020

It’s been another excellent week of new TV series added to Netflix. With plenty to keep you busy over the weekend, and throughout next week, we’ve chosen the best of what should you be watching on Netflix this week.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

American Horror Story (Season 9)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 103

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller | Runtime:

Cast: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange

It’s taken longer than expected, but the ninth season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is now available to stream on Netflix! AHS has been extremely successful on Netflix and has become the annual fixture for subscribers to binge on.

Going back to the Summer of 1984, five friends from Los Angeles head to Camp Redwood to work as councilors. But when the infamous serial killer Mr. Jingles escapes from prison, he continues his reign of terror among the unsuspecting residents of Camp Redwood.

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 17

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Joon-Sang Yoo, Yun-ah Song, Soo-bin Bae, Seong-oh Kim, Seok-yong Jeong

As a jTBC series, we were fully expecting to see the series arrive on Netflix during its South Korean broadcast. We’ve only had to wait a few months longer than expected, but now K-Drama stans can watch all 17 episodes to their heart’s content.

After a murder case rocks their town, a group of 40-something couples’ lives is changed forever.

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Reality | Runtime: 42-44 Minutes

Fans and lovers of RuPaul’s Drag Race will absolutely love Netflix’s new Brazilian reality series. A group of fledgling Queens and Kings are given the help of two godmothers as they take the next step towards their careers.

The Liberator (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama | Runtime: 45-56 Minutes

Cast: Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Ross Anderson, Billy Breed

As a part of celebrating Veteran’s day, Netflix chose to release the highly experimental animation series. Using a blend of animation and live-action together has created one of the most surreal watches on Netflix to date.

U.S Army officer Felix Sparks and his fellow soldiers of the 157th Infantry Regiment fight alongside the Allied forces in Italy for five hundred days.

Dash & Lily (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 23-27 Minutes

Cast: Austin Abrams, Dante Brown, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata, Agneeta Thacker

Based on the hit novel between writers Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, Dash & Lily has already begun to impress Netflix subscribers. What better way to get into the Holiday spirit than watching two young lovers racing around a snowy Manhattan?

Unlucky in love teenager, Lily, leave a red notebook on the shelf of her favorite bookshop. The book contains a dare, and Lily awaits the right guy to accept her challenge. When Dash finds the notebook and accepts her challenge, the pair begin a scavenger hunt that takes them across Manhattan. With each passing dare, the pair begin to fall in love with each other, but will their chemistry on the pages be the same in person?

