Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: July 8th, 2023

The start of a new month is always a busy time for Netflix. This past week has some seen amazing news with the announcement of multiple HBO dramas on the way to the US library. Insecure will be the first of the bunch, with all 5 seasons ready to be binged now.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new shows added to Netflix this week:

Insecure (5 Seasons)

New Episodes: 44 | New Seasons: 5

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell

Insecure kickstarts Netflix’s new co-licensing agreement with HBO, which will see a whole bunch of new and exciting dramas that have never been on the Netflix library before.

“Best friends Issa and Molly build each other up and call each other out as they ride the ups and downs of life, love and work in Los Angeles.”

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1) N

New Episodes: 5 | New Seasons: 1 (Part 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 49 Minutes

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole

Just like Stranger Things, Ozark, and The Witcher, Netflix has taken to splitting the release of some of its most popular originals. The first five episodes of the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer are now available to stream, and the remaining five will be released in August 2023.

“An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car in this series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.”

My Happy Marriage (Season 1) N – Weekly

New Episodes: 12 (Weekly) | New Seasons: 1

Genre: Animation, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Reina Ueda, Kaito Ishikawa, Ayane Sakura, Kotaro Nishiyama, Houko Kuwashima

Continuing on from the success of the weekly release of Vinland Saga season 2, Netflix will be simulcasting even more anime. Episodes of My Happy Marriage will arrive once a week on Wednesdays.

An unhappy young woman from an abusive family is married off to a fearsome and chilly army commander. But the two learn more about each other, and love may have a chance.

One Piece (Multiple Seasons)

New Episodes: 56 | New Seasons: 2

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata

As fans await the live-action adaptation of One Piece to land on Netflix, two more seasons of the incredible anime were added at the start of the month. This takes the total number of One Piece episodes on Netflix up to 381.

Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

Fatal Seduction (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 14 | New Seasons: 1

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana, Thapelo Mokoena, Prince Grootboom, Ngele Ramulondi

Fatal Seduction could be Netlfix’s dark house of the week. Time and time again crime dramas or dramas in general centered around seduction and affair continue to perform exceptionally well amongst subscribers from around the world.

“A married woman goes on a dangerous weekend trip away from home that sparks desire but ends tragically, making her wonder if the people close to her are telling the truth.”

What new TV shows will you be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!