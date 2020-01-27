‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 4: When will it be on Netflix?

She’s one bad witch that Sabrina. After numerous high jinks and getting into trouble constantly throughout part 3, we can already tell that Sabrina is going to get into double the trouble going into part 4. Below we’ve covered all you’ll need to know to go into Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4, including our speculated release date, what to expect, filming status and casting news.

As teen-dramas go, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been one of the most popular on Netflix to date. With millions of subscribers around the world tuning in to watch the teenage witch in action, it should come at no surprise that already fans can’t wait for part 4.

When is the Netflix release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4?

Time to bang that drum again, our expectation is that part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be arriving in October 2020.

We’d previously predicted that part 3 was going to arrive in October 2019, but our prediction was off by three months!

We’re certainly more confident this time around thanks to the release schedule of the previous two parts. Part 2 arrived in April 2019, and part 3 didn’t arrive until nine months later for January 2020. If the fourth part arrives nine months from the time of writing this article, in January, then that falls in October.

To be more precise Chilling Adventures of Sabrina could return on either Friday the 23rd of October or Friday the 30th of October. The latter is more likely, due to the fact it’s a day before every adult’s favorite night of the year, Halloween.

What to expect from part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

By the end of part 3 we’ve been left with a whole multitude of questions for what’s going to happen in part 4.

Hopefully, we can answer some of these questions below and what we can expect to see.

Two Sabrinas = double the trouble

What could cause more trouble than one Sabrina Spellman? How about two of them. By the end of part 3, Sabrina found herself caught up in a time loop which ultimately leads the teenage witch to have two versions of herself in the same timeline.

Ambrose, figuring out Sabrina has been hiding something, was able to coax her big secret. Visibly concerned, and rightfully so explains to Sabrina that she has now created a paradox that could ultimately lead to some disastrous consequences.

The first seed of potential disaster that has been planted is Father Blackwood getting his hands on the egg of an eldritch monster. With the egg successfully hatched thanks to Blackwood’s ritual, a truely evil horror has been unleashed on the world. As to why Sabrina is to blame for this is because in the time-loop the egg was used to send Sabrina back to the past after Ambrose kept it hidden for years.

Sabrina can now live her life as a teenager while her other self is now the Queen of Hell. We can imagine it won’t take long before her aunties Hilda and Zelda discover the truth as all of Sabrina’s secrets are revealed in the end.

The second Sabrina will have to watch her own back as her father Lucifer Morningstar and Lillith are expecting a baby. If the baby happens to be a boy, then Lucifer may try to usurp his own daughter and plant his son as the next King of Hell.

It looks like Sabrina’s selfishness will cause all kinds of trouble for Greendale in part 4.

Will Prudence finally kill Father Blackwood?

Prudence came very close to killing Father Blackwood, but it was thanks to her now teenage siblings and Ambrose that the former leader of the Church of Night was spared.

By the end of part 3, Father Blackwood has recruited the now insane Agatha to work for him, who in turn murdered Dorcas. To top it all off he has taken back the twins and completed the ritual to hatch the eldritch egg.

Angered by these developments, Prudence blames Ambrose for the events that happened, suggesting that if he had allowed her to kill Father Blackwood in Scotland then none of this would have happened. It’s very hard to see her logic in all of this, most of the problems were caused by Pagan Witches, Sabrina, and Lucifer. While Blackwood didn’t help the situation, for Prudence to blame Ambrose must be out of grief. If not then it’s just poor writing. Regardless, Prudence will be back on her mission to kill her father, but will she kill him? It’s more likely that fail in her attempt, but if anyone should be the one to do it then it should be Prudence.

Will Harvey and Sabrina ever get back together?

There were heavy hints that Harvey still holds a candle for Sabrina, even if he’s adamant he doesn’t. Doubling down on his commitment to Roz, the pair finally took their relationship to the next level by the end of part 3.

As to whether or not Harvey and Sabrina get back together is a matter of fate. Harvey and Sabrina clearly hold a candle for each other still, but both are suppressing any lingering feelings. A lot can happen over the course of eight episodes, and if Harvey finds himself drawn to Sabrina again then Roz may notice this with her clairvoyance.

Does Aunt Zelda find new love? Hilda to be wed!?

After losing Lucifer’s “gifts” the Church of Night struggled with losing their power. After finally gaining their powers back through the worship of the three-in-one, the Church of Night is now officially known as the Order of Hecate. Casting aside Lucifer as their lord, the coven no longer requires Lucifer’s power.

Thanks to the coven’s change in worship this may result in them being cast out as heathens amongst the other covens that still worship Lucifer.

Zelda has also taken a keen interest in Mambo Marie, embracing her into the coven, sealing it with a kiss. The wise Haitian witch helped the Spellmans numerous times against the Pagans, so it’s only natural she’s earned their trust.

As for the loveable Aunt Hilda, she is now engaged to Mr. Cee! Hopefully, we’ll get to see Hilda tie the know without too many shenanigans in part 4.

Where is filming up to for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4?

In an interview with Netflix Life, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Gavin Leatherwood, who portrays the bad boy Nick Scratch, has revealed that filming for part 4 will come to an end in February. More specifically, filming for part 4 and season 2 as a whole concludes on February 22nd.

This will leave post-production with ample time to add all kinds of cool special effects that we’ve come to love in the series.

Casting news for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4

At the time of writing, there is no casting news for part 4. We can expect to learn more once filming has concluded and when marketing for part 4 begins.

From the little we know, we are expecting the following cast members to make a return in part 4:

Role Cast Member Sabrina Spellman Kiernan Shipka Harvey Kinkle Ross Lynch Mary Wardwell Michelle Gomez Hilda Spellman Lucy Davis Zelda Spellman Miranda Otto Rosalind Walker Jaz Sinclair Theo Putman Lachlan Watson Ambrose Spellman Chance Perdomo Prudence Night Tati Gabrielle Agatha Adeline Rudolph Father Blackwood Richard Boyle Nicholas Scratch Gavin Leatherwood Lucifer Morningstar Luke Cook Mambo Marie Skye P. Marshall Robin Goodfellow Jonathan Whitesell

Can we expect to see more of Sabrina?

As one of the more successful Originals on Netflix, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has a high chance to return for a third season.

Netflix has yet to make a decision on the future of the series beyond season 2, but if the second season is as popular as the first then it’s highly likely that Sabrina will be returning for a third outing. A third season would consist of two more parts, taking the total up to 5 and 6 respectively.

Are you excited for the release of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4? Let us know in the comments below!