‘Dynasty’ Season 3 Netflix Release Schedule 2020

Dynasty returned to The CW for its third season towards the end of 2019 and sadly, didn’t release weekly on Netflix internationally. Instead, Netflix will be getting season 3 of the drama in most regions shortly after the series wraps up. Here’s when Dynasty season 3 will be on Netflix.

The CW series is a reboot of the classic show and although it departs in multiple major ways from the original it’s still being enjoyed. Many seem to think it’s one of the network’s biggest titles in recent years (its viewing figures say otherwise) which would be helped by its addition to Netflix.

In the majority of regions outside of the United States, the series is marketed as a Netflix Original and in previous years, enjoyed weekly episodes.

Dynasty is a reboot of the classic ’80s soap opera that adapts the series to be more like some of its modern counterparts while retaining some of the magic that made the original great.

Here’s what we can expect from season 3 of Dynasty:

As DYNASTY hurtles into its explosive third season, the Carrington family will face the unknown on all fronts. Dealing with the fallout from the startling second season finale, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is surrounded by a host of rivals looking to destroy her, the most wicked of which is her own brother, Adam (Sam Underwood), who takes the idea of “sibling rivalry” to a whole new level of crazy.

When will Dynasty be on Netflix where it’s a Netflix Original?

As we mentioned, Netflix carries Dynasty as a Netflix Original in regions such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and most other regions.

We did originally expect weekly episodes to come to Netflix in these regions. However, episode 1 premiered and didn’t arrive on Netflix.

It looks as though Netflix has opted not to get weekly episodes for the 2019-20 season.

Some of the Netflix accounts on social media have clarified it won’t be on Netflix until next year.

we'll have Dynasty s3 all at once next year https://t.co/nfFQYwHtSP — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 14, 2019

#Dynasty stans, we see you. We're just as desperate to watch S3 as you are and we'll let you know as soon as it arrives on Netflix pic.twitter.com/vgcjdQU52P — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) October 15, 2019

We’re now expecting the show to arrive on Netflix roughly the same time Netflix in the United States. That means we’ll see it added in late May 2020 or early June 2020. We’ll update this once we have an exact date for the series finale.

When will Dynasty season 3 be on Netflix in the United States?

Although you’ll be able to catch-up using The CW’s applications, Netflix users in the United States will also have to wait until after the season finale for it to be on Netflix.

We should continue seeing The CW shows added roughly a week after they wrap up.

In which case, we’re currently expecting Dynasty season 3 to be on Netflix in the US in either late May or June 2020.

Are you looking forward to Dynasty season 3 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.