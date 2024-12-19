‘Enola Holmes 3’ at Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Enola Holmes 3 is happening. In August 2024, we got word through sources and production lists that Enola Holmes is set to return for a third entry, having been announced to be in the works late last year. Since then, we’ve had confirmation on who is directing, and we now know who is serving as director of photography. Here’s what we know about the future of the franchise so far.

As a quick recap, Enola Holmes is based on the Nancy Springer novels and was initially developed as a theatrical release for Warner Bros. Pictures before moving to Netflix due to the global events that transpired in 2020. The first movie, headlined by Millie Bobby Brown, largely followed the events of the books, while season 2 went a little off-piste and was more inspired by the source material. Harry Bradbeer directed both movies.

For a while, the first movie was featured in Netflix’s list of most-watched movies of all time, with 189.90 million hours watched in the first 28 days of release. The second movie, released in November 2022, featured in the global top 10s for four weeks after its release, picking up 158.03 million hours watched. According to the two Netflix engagement reports, Enola Holmes 1 was watched by the equivalent of 13.90 million people throughout 2023, and the sequel by 21 million.

Timeline of Enola Holmes 3 Development

Soon after the second movie dropped, rumors were everywhere surrounding the development of a third movie, although none were substantiated.

Collider was the first to report that Enola Holmes 3 was in the works late last year. It came out during a conversation with Netflix’s then-head of film, Scott Stuber (Dan Lin has since taken this position), with the executive telling the outlet about Damsel coming up in 2024 and plans for an additional Enola Holmes movie:

“The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we’re working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I’d like to do another one.” Read Next Most Watched Series & Movies on Netflix of All Time

In August 2024, we got word that Netflix was going full steam ahead with a third movie. Sources tell us production is expected to begin in early 2025 (ProductionWeekly also notes Q1 2025). We were told then that a director had not been locked down; however, we were told that Bradbeer may have exited.

In November 2024, Deadline confirmed that the franchise would get a new director, with Philip Barantini taking the reigns. Tarantino is best known for his work on TV shows like Band of Brothers and Chornobyl and, more recently, Boiling Point (currently on Netflix US). The director is also behind Netflix’s Adolescence series due out in 2025. The Hollywood trade also notes that the sequel will skew darker than the two prior entries and aim for an older audience.

We can also confirm he’ll be reteaming with cinematographer Matthew Lewis, who worked alongside Barantini on Boiling Point. Other credits include Malpractice, Accused, and The Responder.

We’ll have a full production schedule soon, but the first movie was filmed for about a month, and the sequel took about three months to complete.

Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia will produce Enola Holmes 3 for Legendary Entertainment, with Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown producing for Brown’s production company PCMA Productions. Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards will executive produce for PCMA.

What will happen in Enola Holmes 3?

Given that the movies no longer follow the blueprints of the book, we can only look to the second movie’s ending for hints as to what’s coming next. Of course, we do know we can expect Enola to be on the sniff for a new case in London.

With the conspiracy of the factory poison solved, Enola Holmes opens a London office for her new detective agency. Meanwhile, Sherlock has a new roommate in Dr. John Watson. Moriarty, Sherlock’s big nemesis, has escaped and could well be the main antagonist in any future entry.

Who is starring in Enola Holmes 3?

We understand that multiple cast members from prior movies are currently or are being eyed to sign up for the third movie entry.

Starting with the most obvious, Millie Bobby Brown is signed up to return to the titular role of Enola Holmes. Brown is currently filming the fifth and final season of Netflix’s flagship series Stranger Things and recently starred in Damsel. The star is also attached to numerous other Netflix projects still in early development.

We also understand that Louis Patridge and Henry Cavill are being considered for return to their roles as Viscount Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively. The former is currently working on Netflix’s House of Guinness series, while the latter has just wrapped up In The Grey and is also due to film Highlander at some point in 2025. Whether there’ll be filming conflicts for Cavill is unclear.

In addition, ProductionWeekly reports that Susan Wokoma and Adeel Akhtar will reprise their roles as Edith and Lestrade, respectively.

Are you excited about the return of Enola Holmes for a third entry at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.