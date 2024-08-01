‘Enola Holmes 3’: Filming to Begin in Early 2025 & Everything We Know So Far

Enola Holmes 3 is happening. We’ve gotten word through sources and production lists that Enola Holmes is set to return for a third entry, having been announced to be in the works late last year. Here’s what we know about the future of the franchise so far.

As a quick recap, Enola Holmes is based on the Nancy Springer novels and was initially developed as a theatrical release before moving to Netflix due to the global events that transpired in 2020.

Headlined by Millie Bobby Brown, the first movie largely followed the events of the books, while season 2 went a little off-piste and is more inspired by the source material.

For a while, the first movie was featured in Netflix’s list of most-watched movies of all time, with 189.90 million hours watched in the first 28 days of release. The second movie, released in November 2022, featured in the global top 10s for four weeks after its release, picking up 158.03 million hours watched. According to the two Netflix engagement reports, Enola Holmes 1 was watched by the equivalent of 13.90 million people throughout 2023, and the sequel by 21 million.

Soon after the second movie dropped, rumors were everywhere surrounding the development of a third movie, although none were substantiated.

Collider was the first to report that Enola Holmes 3 was in the works late last year. It came out during a conversation with Netflix’s then-head of film, Scott Stuber (Dan Lin has since taken this position), with the executive telling the outlet about Damsel coming up in 2024 and plans for an additional Enola Holmes movie:

“The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we’re working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I’d like to do another one.”

Well, now it looks like Netflix is going full steam ahead with a third movie. We know that sources tell us production is being eyed to get underway in early 2025 (ProductionWeekly also notes Q1 2025).

That said, all the pieces haven’t yet come fully together. For example, there is no word on the director yet. Harry Bradbeer directed the first two and is expected to return. Likewise, Jack Thorne would be expected to return on the writing front, but there are no official confirmations yet.

We’ll have a full production schedule soon, but the first movie was filmed for around a month, while the sequel took around three months to complete.

What will happen in Enola Holmes 3?

Given that the movies no longer follow the blueprints of the book, we can only look to the second movie’s ending for hints as to what’s coming next. Of course, we do know we can expect Enola to be on the sniff for a new case in London.

With the conspiracy of the factory poison solved, Enola Holmes opens a London office for her new detective agency. Meanwhile, Sherlock has a new roommate in Dr. John Watson. Moriarty, Sherlock’s big nemesis, has escaped and could well be the main antagonist in any future entry.

Who is starring in Enola Holmes 3?

We understand three cast members from prior movies are currently or will soon be signed up for the third movie entry.

Starting with the most obvious, Millie Bobby Brown is signed up to return to the titular role of Enola Holmes. Brown is currently filming the fifth and final season of Netflix’s flagship series Stranger Things and recently starred in Damsel. The star is also attached to numerous other Netflix projects still in early development.

We also understand that Louis Patridge and Henry Caville will both be returning in their roles as Viscount Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

In addition, ProductionWeekly reports that Susan Wokoma and Adeel Akhtar will reprise their roles as Edith and Lestrade, respectively.

Are you excited about the return of Enola Holmes for a third entry at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.