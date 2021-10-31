Every Horror Movie on Netflix US for Halloween 2021

Looking for a Halloween scare on Netflix? Allow us to guide you with over 200 horror movies as defined by IMDb that are streaming on Netflix right now for Halloween 2021.

How many horror movies are on Netflix in the United States? By our count, it’s at least 208 horror movies out of the over 6,000 titles on Netflix. This is slightly less than Netflix UK which has close to 250 pure horror movies.

As we mentioned, this list is for pure horror. Of course, horror comes in many forms and if you want to dive into some of the other horror categories we suggest you take a look at our Halloween guide for how to unlock all the hidden horror content on Netflix.

So, let’s take you through the full A-Z list of horror movies on Netflix.