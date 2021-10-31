Every Horror Movie on Netflix US for Halloween 2021

Looking for a Halloween scare on Netflix? Allow us to guide you with over 200 horror movies as defined by IMDb that are streaming on Netflix right now for Halloween 2021.
How many horror movies are on Netflix in the United States? By our count, it’s at least 208 horror movies out of the over 6,000 titles on Netflix. This is slightly less than Netflix UK which has close to 250 pure horror movies.
As we mentioned, this list is for pure horror. Of course, horror comes in many forms and if you want to dive into some of the other horror categories we suggest you take a look at our Halloween guide for how to unlock all the hidden horror content on Netflix.
So, let’s take you through the full A-Z list of horror movies on Netflix.
|Cover
|Title / Description
|#Alive (2020)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/08/2020
|122 (2019)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2020
|A Classic Horror Story (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/14/2021
|A Haunted House 2 (2014)
Rating: R First Released: 06/10/2021
|Aaviri (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2019
|Aftermath (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/04/2021
|Agyaat (2009)
IMDb Score: 2.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2018
|Andhaghaaram (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/24/2020
|Andhakaaram (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/24/2020
|Animas (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/25/2019
|Apostle (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/12/2018
|Army of the Dead (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 05/21/2021
|Army of Thieves (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/29/2021
|Aurora (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/25/2019
|Aval (2017)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2018
|Await Further Instructions (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/02/2019
|Before I Wake (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/05/2018
|Blood Red Sky (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2021
|Boomika (2021)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/22/2021
|Bulbbul (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 06/24/2020
|Cadaver (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/22/2020
|Cam (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/16/2018
|Cargo (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/08/2020
|Cargo (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/18/2018
|Case 39 (2009)
Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2021
|Clinical (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/13/2017
|Coven of Sisters (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/11/2021
|Creep (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/14/2015
|Creep 2 (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/23/2017
|Crimson Peak (2015)
Rating: R First Released: 04/16/2021
|Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
|Dabbe: The Possession (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
|Danur: I Can See Ghosts (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/27/2019
|Dark Forces (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2020
|Dark Light (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/05/2020
|Dark Skies (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/22/2020
|Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/05/2018
|Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)
Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2021
|Deadcon (2019)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/16/2020
|Death Note (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/25/2017
|Death of Me (2020)
Rating: R First Released: 01/16/2021
|Deep Blue Sea (1999)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 12/01/2019
|Demonic (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 08/10/2017
|Don’t Listen (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/27/2020
|Doom: Annihilation (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/25/2019
|Eerie (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/26/2019
|Eli (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/18/2019
|Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/12/2018
|Family Blood (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/04/2018
|Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 07/02/2021
|Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 07/09/2021
|Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 07/16/2021
|Fever Dream (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 10/13/2021
|From Whithin (2008)
Rating: R First Released: 10/14/2021
|Game Over (Hindi Version) (2019)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
|Game Over (Tamil Version) (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
|Game Over (Telugu Version) (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
|GANTZ:O (2016)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/18/2017
|Gerald’s Game (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/29/2017
|Ghost Lab (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/26/2021
|Ghost Stories (2020)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/31/2019
|Ghosts of War (2020)
Rating: R First Released: 11/25/2020
|Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/22/2020
|Girls With Balls (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/26/2019
|Grandmother’s Farm (2013)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/28/2020
|Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)
IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/28/2020
|Hantu Kak Limah (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/31/2019
|He Never Died (2015)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 03/18/2016
|Hell Fest (2018)
Rating: R First Released: 01/31/2021
|Hemlock Grove (2013)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/19/2013
|His House (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
|HOMUNCULUS (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/22/2021
|Hospital (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/21/2021
|Hostel: Part III (2011)
Rating: R First Released: 06/01/2021
|Hush (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/08/2016
|Hypnotic (2021)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/27/2021
|I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/28/2016
|In the Tall Grass (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/04/2019
|Incarnate (2016)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 12/16/2020
|Inhuman Kiss (2019)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/30/2019
|Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/09/2021
|Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)
Rating: R First Released: 04/01/2021
|It Comes at Night (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/09/2019
|I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)
Rating: R First Released: 09/04/2020
|Jaws 2 (1978)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: PG First Released: 02/01/2019
|Jaws 3 (1983)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/01/2019
|Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/01/2019
|Kaal (2005)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/01/2020
|Kaali Khuhi (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
|Keeping Love Alive (2017)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/18/2017
|Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2021
|Krishna Cottage (2004)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/15/2019
|Kuntilanak (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/12/2018
|Ladronas de almas (2015)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/01/2018
|Little Evil (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2017
|Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/22/2020
|Ludo (2015)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/22/2016
|Malevolent (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/05/2018
|May the Devil Take You (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/15/2018
|Mercy Black (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/31/2019
|Munafik 2 (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2019
|Nang Nak (1999)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/01/2019
|Nightbooks (2021)
Rating: TV-PG First Released: 09/15/2021
|Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/18/2021
|No Escape Room (2018)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 02/18/2021
|No One Gets Out Alive (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 09/29/2021
|Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/28/2020
|Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/27/2021
|Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)
Rating: PG First Released: 08/01/2021
|Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
|Paranormal Investigation (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/01/2019
|Pari (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/15/2019
|Pet Sematary II (1992)
Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2021
|Piercing (2018)
Rating: R First Released: 11/01/2020
|Pizza (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2018
|Polaroid (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/09/2020
|Population 436 (2006)
Rating: R First Released: 06/01/2021
|Psycho (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2020
|Ragini MMS (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/15/2019
|Ragini MMS 2 (2014)
IMDb Score: 3.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/15/2019
|Rakkhosh (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/20/2019
|Rattlesnake (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/25/2019
|Ravenous (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/02/2018
|Raw (2016)
IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/04/2017
|Revenge of the Pontianak (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/24/2019
|Romina (2018)
IMDb Score: 2.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/13/2018
|Roohi (2021)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/08/2021
|Sabrina (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/20/2018
|Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/15/2018
|Scary Movie 4 (2006)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/14/2021
|Secrets in the Hot Spring (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2018
|Sinister 2 (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/16/2019
|Splatter (2009)
IMDb Score: 3.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/18/2009
|Stree (2018)
IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/07/2019
|Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/03/2019
|Sweetheart (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 12/25/2019
|Target (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/20/2018
|Temple (2017)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/02/2017
|The 3rd Eye (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/28/2018
|The 3rd Eye 2 (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/13/2019
|The 8th Night (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/02/2021
|The Babysitter (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/13/2017
|The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/10/2020
|The Bar (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/24/2017
|The Binding (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/02/2020
|The Block Island Sound (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/11/2021
|The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/20/2020
|The Bridge Curse (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/27/2020
|The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2020
|The Cave (2005)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/01/2021
|The Conjuring (2013)
IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: R First Released: 08/01/2018
|The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Rating: R First Released: 02/21/2021
|The Darkest Hour (2011)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 05/01/2021
|The Darkness (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/16/2020
|The Day of the Lord (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/30/2020
|The Devil Below (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/13/2021
|The Devil Inside (2012)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/20/2019
|The Doll (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/15/2019
|The Doll 2 (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/15/2019
|The Exorcist 3 (1990)
Rating: R First Released: 10/01/2021
|The Forest (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/16/2020
|The Girl Next Door (2007)
Rating: R First Released: 10/14/2021
|The Green Inferno (2013)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/16/2019
|The Guest (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 06/05/2020
|The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
Rating: R First Released: 08/01/2021
|The House Next Door (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/09/2018
|The Influence (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/11/2019
|The Mansion (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/28/2018
|The Maus (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/30/2018
|The Old Ways (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/25/2021
|The Open House (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/19/2018
|The Perfection (2019)
IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/24/2019
|The Ritual (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/09/2018
|The Rope Curse 2 (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/30/2020
|The Seventh Day (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 06/24/2021
|The Silence (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/10/2019
|The Strange House (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/14/2021
|The Strangers (2008)
IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2019
|The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
Rating: R First Released: 04/30/2021
|The Swarm (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/06/2021
|The Trip (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/15/2021
|The Wind (2018)
Rating: R First Released: 06/01/2021
|There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/06/2021
|Things Heard & Seen (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/29/2021
|Thriller (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/14/2019
|Till Death (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 10/01/2021
|Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/20/2020
|Truth or Dare (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/03/2018
|U-Turn (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/01/2020
|Under the Shadow (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/07/2017
|Underworld (2003)
IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2020
|Underworld: Awakening (2012)
Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2021
|Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2020
|Unfriended (2014)
Rating: R First Released: 10/16/2020
|Vampire Academy (2014)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/07/2021
|Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/02/2020
|Veronica (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/25/2018
|We Summon the Darkness (2019)
Rating: R First Released: 08/08/2020
|What Keeps You Alive (2018)
IMDb Score: 0.83 Rating: R First Released: 08/01/2020
|What Lies Below (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/04/2021
|Whispers (2015)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/19/2020