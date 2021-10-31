Every Horror Movie on Netflix US for Halloween 2021

Netflix NewsEvery Horror Movie on Netflix US for Halloween 2021

by @kasey__moore on October 31, 2021, 1:38 pm EST
Looking for a Halloween scare on Netflix? Allow us to guide you with over 200 horror movies as defined by IMDb that are streaming on Netflix right now for Halloween 2021.

How many horror movies are on Netflix in the United States? By our count, it’s at least 208 horror movies out of the over 6,000 titles on Netflix. This is slightly less than Netflix UK which has close to 250 pure horror movies.

As we mentioned, this list is for pure horror. Of course, horror comes in many forms and if you want to dive into some of the other horror categories we suggest you take a look at our Halloween guide for how to unlock all the hidden horror content on Netflix.

So, let’s take you through the full A-Z list of horror movies on Netflix.

Cover Title / Description
#Alive #Alive (2020)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/08/2020
122 122 (2019)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2020
A Classic Horror Story A Classic Horror Story (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/14/2021
A Haunted House 2 A Haunted House 2 (2014)
Rating: R First Released: 06/10/2021
Aaviri Aaviri (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2019
Aftermath Aftermath (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/04/2021
Agyaat Agyaat (2009)
IMDb Score: 2.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2018
Andhaghaaram Andhaghaaram (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/24/2020
Andhakaaram Andhakaaram (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/24/2020
Animas Animas (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/25/2019
Apostle Apostle (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/12/2018
Army of the Dead Army of the Dead (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 05/21/2021
Army of Thieves Army of Thieves (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/29/2021
Aurora Aurora (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/25/2019
Aval Aval (2017)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2018
Await Further Instructions Await Further Instructions (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/02/2019
Before I Wake Before I Wake (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/05/2018
Blood Red Sky Blood Red Sky (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2021
Boomika Boomika (2021)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/22/2021
Bulbbul Bulbbul (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 06/24/2020
Cadaver Cadaver (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/22/2020
Cam Cam (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/16/2018
Cargo Cargo (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/08/2020
Cargo Cargo (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/18/2018
Case 39 Case 39 (2009)
Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2021
Clinical Clinical (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/13/2017
Coven of Sisters Coven of Sisters (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/11/2021
Creep Creep (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/14/2015
Creep 2 Creep 2 (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/23/2017
Crimson Peak Crimson Peak (2015)
Rating: R First Released: 04/16/2021
Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
Dabbe: The Possession Dabbe: The Possession (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
Danur: I Can See Ghosts Danur: I Can See Ghosts (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/27/2019
Dark Forces Dark Forces (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2020
Dark Light Dark Light (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/05/2020
Dark Skies Dark Skies (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/22/2020
Day of the Dead: Bloodline Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/05/2018
Dead Again in Tombstone Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)
Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2021
Deadcon Deadcon (2019)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/16/2020
Death Note Death Note (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/25/2017
Death of Me Death of Me (2020)
Rating: R First Released: 01/16/2021
Deep Blue Sea Deep Blue Sea (1999)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 12/01/2019
Demonic (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 08/10/2017
Don\'t Listen Don’t Listen (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/27/2020
Doom: Annihilation Doom: Annihilation (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/25/2019
Eerie Eerie (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/26/2019
Eli Eli (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/18/2019
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/12/2018
Family Blood Family Blood (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/04/2018
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 07/02/2021
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 07/09/2021
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 07/16/2021
Fever Dream Fever Dream (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 10/13/2021
From Whithin From Whithin (2008)
Rating: R First Released: 10/14/2021
Game Over (Hindi Version) Game Over (Hindi Version) (2019)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
Game Over (Tamil Version) Game Over (Tamil Version) (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
Game Over (Telugu Version) Game Over (Telugu Version) (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
GANTZ:O GANTZ:O (2016)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/18/2017
Gerald's Game Gerald’s Game (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/29/2017
Ghost Lab Ghost Lab (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/26/2021
Ghost Stories Ghost Stories (2020)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/31/2019
Ghosts of War Ghosts of War (2020)
Rating: R First Released: 11/25/2020
Girl on the Third Floor Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/22/2020
Girls With Balls Girls With Balls (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/26/2019
Grandmother\'s Farm Grandmother’s Farm (2013)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/28/2020
Grandmother\'s Farm Part 2 Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)
IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/28/2020
Hantu Kak Limah Hantu Kak Limah (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/31/2019
He Never Died He Never Died (2015)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 03/18/2016
Hell Fest Hell Fest (2018)
Rating: R First Released: 01/31/2021
Hemlock Grove Hemlock Grove (2013)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/19/2013
His House His House (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
HOMUNCULUS HOMUNCULUS (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/22/2021
Hospital Hospital (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/21/2021
Hostel: Part III Hostel: Part III (2011)
Rating: R First Released: 06/01/2021
Hush Hush (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/08/2016
Hypnotic Hypnotic (2021)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/27/2021
I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/28/2016
In the Tall Grass In the Tall Grass (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/04/2019
Incarnate Incarnate (2016)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 12/16/2020
Inhuman Kiss Inhuman Kiss (2019)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/30/2019
Insidious: Chapter 2 Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/09/2021
Into the Grizzly Maze Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)
Rating: R First Released: 04/01/2021
It Comes at Night It Comes at Night (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/09/2019
I\'m Thinking of Ending Things I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)
Rating: R First Released: 09/04/2020
Jaws 2 Jaws 2 (1978)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: PG First Released: 02/01/2019
Jaws 3 Jaws 3 (1983)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/01/2019
Jaws: The Revenge Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/01/2019
Kaal Kaal (2005)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/01/2020
Kaali Khuhi Kaali Khuhi (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
Keeping Love Alive Keeping Love Alive (2017)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/18/2017
Kingdom: Ashin of the North Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2021
Krishna Cottage Krishna Cottage (2004)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/15/2019
Kuntilanak Kuntilanak (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/12/2018
Ladronas de almas Ladronas de almas (2015)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/01/2018
Little Evil Little Evil (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2017
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/22/2020
Ludo Ludo (2015)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/22/2016
Malevolent Malevolent (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/05/2018
May the Devil Take You May the Devil Take You (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/15/2018
Mercy Black Mercy Black (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/31/2019
Munafik 2 Munafik 2 (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2019
Nang Nak Nang Nak (1999)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/01/2019
Nightbooks Nightbooks (2021)
Rating: TV-PG First Released: 09/15/2021
Nneka The Pretty Serpent Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/18/2021
No Escape Room No Escape Room (2018)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 02/18/2021
No One Gets Out Alive No One Gets Out Alive (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 09/29/2021
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/28/2020
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/27/2021
Open Season: Scared Silly Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)
Rating: PG First Released: 08/01/2021
Pagpag: Nine Lives Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
Paranormal Investigation Paranormal Investigation (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/01/2019
Pari Pari (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/15/2019
Pet Sematary II Pet Sematary II (1992)
Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2021
Piercing Piercing (2018)
Rating: R First Released: 11/01/2020
Pizza Pizza (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2018
Polaroid Polaroid (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/09/2020
Population 436 Population 436 (2006)
Rating: R First Released: 06/01/2021
Psycho Psycho (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2020
Ragini MMS Ragini MMS (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/15/2019
Ragini MMS 2 Ragini MMS 2 (2014)
IMDb Score: 3.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/15/2019
Rakkhosh Rakkhosh (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/20/2019
Rattlesnake Rattlesnake (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/25/2019
Ravenous Ravenous (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/02/2018
Raw Raw (2016)
IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/04/2017
Revenge of the Pontianak Revenge of the Pontianak (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/24/2019
Romina Romina (2018)
IMDb Score: 2.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/13/2018
Roohi Roohi (2021)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/08/2021
Sabrina Sabrina (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/20/2018
Savita Damodar Paranjpe Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/15/2018
Scary Movie 4 Scary Movie 4 (2006)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/14/2021
Secrets in the Hot Spring Secrets in the Hot Spring (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2018
Sinister 2 Sinister 2 (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/16/2019
Splatter Splatter (2009)
IMDb Score: 3.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/18/2009
Stree Stree (2018)
IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/07/2019
Suzzanna: Buried Alive Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/03/2019
Sweetheart Sweetheart (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 12/25/2019
Target Target (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/20/2018
Temple Temple (2017)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/02/2017
The 3rd Eye The 3rd Eye (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/28/2018
The 3rd Eye 2 The 3rd Eye 2 (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/13/2019
The 8th Night The 8th Night (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/02/2021
The Babysitter The Babysitter (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/13/2017
The Babysitter: Killer Queen The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/10/2020
The Bar The Bar (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/24/2017
The Binding The Binding (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/02/2020
The Block Island Sound The Block Island Sound (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/11/2021
The Blue Elephant 2 The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/20/2020
The Bridge Curse The Bridge Curse (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/27/2020
The Car: Road to Revenge The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2020
The Cave The Cave (2005)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/01/2021
The Conjuring The Conjuring (2013)
IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: R First Released: 08/01/2018
The Conjuring 2 The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Rating: R First Released: 02/21/2021
The Darkest Hour The Darkest Hour (2011)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 05/01/2021
The Darkness The Darkness (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/16/2020
The Day of the Lord The Day of the Lord (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/30/2020
The Devil Below The Devil Below (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/13/2021
The Devil Inside The Devil Inside (2012)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/20/2019
The Doll The Doll (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/15/2019
The Doll 2 The Doll 2 (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/15/2019
The Exorcist 3 The Exorcist 3 (1990)
Rating: R First Released: 10/01/2021
The Forest The Forest (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/16/2020
The Girl Next Door The Girl Next Door (2007)
Rating: R First Released: 10/14/2021
The Green Inferno The Green Inferno (2013)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/16/2019
The Guest The Guest (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 06/05/2020
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
Rating: R First Released: 08/01/2021
The House Next Door The House Next Door (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/09/2018
The Influence The Influence (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/11/2019
The Mansion The Mansion (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/28/2018
The Maus The Maus (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/30/2018
The Old Ways The Old Ways (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/25/2021
The Open House The Open House (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/19/2018
The Perfection The Perfection (2019)
IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/24/2019
The Ritual (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/09/2018
The Rope Curse 2 The Rope Curse 2 (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/30/2020
The Seventh Day The Seventh Day (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 06/24/2021
The Silence The Silence (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/10/2019
The Strange House The Strange House (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/14/2021
The Strangers The Strangers (2008)
IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2019
The Strangers: Prey at Night The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
Rating: R First Released: 04/30/2021
The Swarm The Swarm (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/06/2021
The Trip The Trip (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/15/2021
The Wind The Wind (2018)
Rating: R First Released: 06/01/2021
There\'s Someone Inside Your House There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/06/2021
Things Heard & Seen Things Heard & Seen (2021)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/29/2021
Thriller Thriller (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/14/2019
Till Death Till Death (2021)
Rating: R First Released: 10/01/2021
Tremors: Shrieker Island Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/20/2020
Truth or Dare Truth or Dare (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/03/2018
U-Turn U-Turn (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/01/2020
Under the Shadow Under the Shadow (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/07/2017
Underworld Underworld (2003)
IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2020
Underworld: Awakening Underworld: Awakening (2012)
Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2021
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2020
Unfriended Unfriended (2014)
Rating: R First Released: 10/16/2020
Vampire Academy Vampire Academy (2014)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/07/2021
Vampires vs. the Bronx Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/02/2020
Veronica Veronica (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/25/2018
We Summon the Darkness We Summon the Darkness (2019)
Rating: R First Released: 08/08/2020
What Keeps You Alive What Keeps You Alive (2018)
IMDb Score: 0.83 Rating: R First Released: 08/01/2020
What Lies Below What Lies Below (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/04/2021
Whispers Whispers (2015)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/19/2020
Kasey Moore

Article by

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom. Favorite shows on Netflix includes Mindhunter, Love, Death and Robots and Stranger Things.

