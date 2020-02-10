First Look at What’s Coming on Netflix UK in March 2020

Thanks to some early announcements, we’ve got a pretty good picture of what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom in March 2020. Here’s the current list of new releases coming to Netflix UK in March, 2020.

Don’t forget Netflix is also getting more Studio Ghibli titles come March 1st. If you missed any of the February 1st additions, now is your chance to catch up on those before even more drop. There’s even more on the way for April too.

N = Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 1st

Arrietty (2010) – Anime film based on the classic British novel The Wanderers.

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999) – Charming anime film that follows the Yamada family and their everyday adventures.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) – Classic anime feature set on earth a 1000 years after an apocalyptic event that has pushed humanity to the brink of extinction. Princess Nausicaä finds herself caught in-between two warring factions that threaten to destroy little of what’s left of her world.

Princess Mononoke (1997) – Anime film that sees a Prince on a journey to find the cure for Tatarigami’s curse but finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and Tatara, a mining colony,

Spirited Away (2001) – The second highest-grossing anime film of all time, a ten-year-old girl Chihiro Ogino must rediscover her own name if she is to escape a world full of demons, witches and evil gods.

The Cat Returns (2002) – Anime film that sees a young high schooler Haru transported to the Cat Kingdom after saving the life of a Cat Prince.

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013) – Anime feature based on the Japanese folk tale ‘The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter’.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 4th

Apollo 11 (2019) – Documentary on the Apollo 11 spaceflight that landed the first humans on the moon in 1969.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 5th

Castlevania: Season 3 N – Anime series based on the beloved video game franchise Castlevania. After the death of his wife, Count Dracula uses his forces of evil to take revenge upon humanity.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 6th

Paradise PD: Season 2 N – Adult animated comedy series that follows the idiotic police department of Paradise.

Spenser Confidential (2020) N – Crime-drama starring Mark Wahlberg as the ex-felon and former police detective Spenser, as he returns to the streets of Boston to investigate a twisted murder conspiracy.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 11th

Dirty Money: Season 2 N – Crime docuseries that focus on corporate corruption and some of the biggest scandals by major corporations the influential figures that lead them.

The Circle Brazil: Season 1 N – The Circle moves to Brazil as a new group of contestants use social media to influence each other to win a huge cash grand prize.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 13th

A Quiet Place (2018) – American horror that sees a small family struggling to survive in a world that making the slightest noise could mean your impending doom.

Beastars: Season 1 N – Anime series set in a world where anthropomorphic animals are split amongst prey and predator, high-schooler Legoshi, a wolf, is at the center of a murder investigation when a fellow classmate is eaten.

Kingdom: Season 2 N – Korean horror series set in the Joseon period. The crown prince must fight for the future of his country as a deadly plague threatens to destroy the land.

Lost Girls (2020) N – Thriller starring Amy Ryan as a distraught mother leads her own investigation into the disappearance of her daughter in a Long Island community.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 20th

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: Miniseries N – The inspiring story of trailblazing African American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker who built a haircare empire that made her America’s first female self-made millionaire.

Ultras (2020) N – Italian drama that follows an aging football Ultra that looks to life outside of the beautiful game after a lifetime of passion, violence, and football.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 25th

The Occupant (2020) N – Spanish drama of a once successful executive and his family are forced to leave their home after they can no longer afford their lavish lifestyle.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 26th

Unorthodox: Miniseries N – Yiddish and English miniseries that sees a young ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman who flees her arranged marriage and religious community to start a new life abroad.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 27th

Ozark: Season 3 N – Crime-drama following Marty Byrde and his family who forced to move to the Ozarks to clean dirty money from the cartel.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 28th

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 30th

I, Tonya (2017)

