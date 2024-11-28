‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know

Emmy-nominated Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia is returning for at least another two seasons following its double renewal in May 2023. It’s been a long wait, but we’ll finally get season 3 at some point in 2025. Here’s everything we know about Ginny & Georgia seasons 3 and 4, with the former now in post-production.

First debuting in February 2021, the drama initially rocketed in popularity thanks to an altercation online with Taylor Swift, who took offense to one of the jokes within the series. Since then, it’s become one of Netflix’s biggest hits, with seasons 1 and 2 briefly appearing in the all-time Netflix most-watched list.

Starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, the drama tells the story of the Miller family going through the ups and downs of life, having just moved to a new town. Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia touched down globally on Netflix on January 5th, 2023, and received its first Primetime Emmy nomination for Original Music And Lyrics.

Has Netflix renewed or Cancelled Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed for two additional seasons on May 17th, 2023.

At the Netflix Upfronts 2023, Netflix announced it had given Ginny & Georgia a two-season renewal order. That means we’re getting a season 3 plus a season 4 at the absolute least. Netflix Socials released a brief clip that had the cast of the series celebrating their two-season renewal:

Also reacting to the renewal news, show creator Sarah Lampert posted on Instagram, “You guys don’t even realize what’s coming for you.” In addition to the news, Deadline revealed that Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: The Next Generation) had replaced Debra J. Fisher as the showrunner for the upcoming seasons. Fisher had been involved in the project since season 1, and there were rumors of friction between Fisher and Sarah Lampert, the creator of the series.

Why did Ginny & Georgia get a two-season renewal order? It’s a giant Netflix hit. We’ve gone into detail below on the factors Netflix takes into consideration when it comes to renewing shows, and it comes down to things like viewing hours, number of people watching, completion rates, and how well the show is being received.

We’ll dive into the stats for season 2 below, but ahead of the renewal order, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, mentioned that the show was a success for them, saying:

“… Sometimes that’s also content that’s uniquely interesting to Americans that doesn’t travel internationally. We have the show Ginny and Georgia right now. That’s a phenomenal US success.”

Where is Ginny & Georgia season 3 in production?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Despite getting a renewal in May 2023 – the show has yet to start production. As you may know, the Writer’s Guild of America commenced striking in May 2023. Although the writer’s room was probably set up (implied by the showrunner change), no script development occurred while the strike was ongoing. Of course, shortly after the writers began striking, SAG-AFTRA also started its strike, further delaying the commencement of any production on the show and subsequently pushing back its potential release date. Ginny & Georgia was one of the dozens of Netflix movies and series that are now impacted by the strike.

Thankfully, the strikes ended in October and November 2023, and in December 2023, we got word that season 3 would begin prep for its new season in Toronto in February 2024. Per the Directors Guild of Canada, the codename for season 3 of the show is TULIPS & TUXES. Among the writers this season include Ali Kinney, Eboni Freeman, Michelle Askew, Ananya Hegde, Kourtney Richard, Jordan Dumbroff, and David Monahan.

On April 29th, via its socials, Netflix confirmed that production had begun on the date we first reported. In addition, Sarah Lampert said:

“We ended season two with Georgia arrested for murder – ruining her fairy tale wedding and leaving the fate of the Miller family hanging in the balance. It’s always been Ginny & Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in season three. We are beyond excited to finally kick off production and keep bringing our fans the characters they love.”

Continued throughout the Spring into the Summer and was originally due to wrap on September 6th, 2024. Netflix and the behind-the-scenes account for the show confirmed filming had wrapped on September 13th. The official account wrote on Instagram:

“AND THATS A WRAP on production for Ginny & Georgia season 3!! This season is really special and it’s because of the heart, hard work, dedication and endless talent poured into it by everyone who worked on it. Thank you to our incredible cast and crew and I’m so proud to show the fans what we’ve created.”

Originally, we predicted that this filming period could indicate they’re filming seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back, but that’s not the case. In an interview with ScreenRant, Nathan Mitchell confirmed that they will take a break in filming in late 2024 and return in 2025.

Who will star in Ginny & Georgia Season 3?

The first production photos also came with the confirmation of the following faces returning in season 3:

Nathan Mitchell as Zion

as Zion Dan Beirne as Nick

as Nick Raymond Ablack as Joe

as Joe Scott Porter as Paul

as Paul Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia

as Cynthia Brianne Howey as Georgia

as Georgia Jennifer Robertson as Ellen

as Ellen Karen LeBlanc as Lynette

as Lynette Antonia Gentry as Ginny

as Ginny Katie Douglas as Abby

as Abby Ben Caldwell as Young Gil

as Young Gil Diesel La Torraca as Austin

as Austin Tameka Griffiths as Bracia

as Bracia Felix Mallard as Marcus

as Marcus Chelsea Clark as Norah

as Norah Sara Waisglass as Maxine

as Maxine Nikki Roumel as Young Georgia

As for new faces, Netflix confirmed in mid-September 2024 that it had officially cast two new names for the new season with those being:

Ty Doran (Manifest) will recur as Wolfe described as a laid-back guy in Ginny’s poetry class who doesn’t particularly like poetry. Noah Lamanna (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) will recur as Lamanna, a super smart skateboarder peer tutor who is also friends with Marcus and Silver.

We can also confirm another two faces you’ll see throughout season 4:

Jonathan Whittaker (Orphan Black: Echoes, The Kid Detective) will play a recurring role in season 4 as Judge Matthews. Victoria Paige Watkins (The Wonder Years, Big Feat) will co-star in season 3 as Abby BD.

Ginny & Georgia Won’t Return to Netflix Until 2025

Netflix confirmed the show was punted in 2025 when it did its 2024 slate reveal, and the show was notably missing. Our current estimate of when the new season will drop on Netflix is sometime around Spring 2025. We should learn more during the Next on Netflix reveals expected to be announced in January 2025.

How well did Ginny & Georgia Season 2 perform on Netflix?

After its first 28 days, the show had recorded 504.78 million hours watched globally, allowing it to break into Netflix’s all-time most-watched series list (although has since been kicked out by The Night Agent), which placed it just behind Inventing Anna.

Looking at its week-to-week performance, the show had an exceptional first three to four weeks on Netflix. Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia featured in the top 10 charts for seven weeks, recording 568.51 million hours watched.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 1st, 2023 to January 8th, 2023 180,470,000 1 1 January 8th, 2023 to January 15th, 2023 162,720,000 (-10%) 1 2 January 15th, 2023 to January 22nd, 2023 87,400,000 (-46%) 1 3 January 22nd, 2023 to January 29th, 2023 55,610,000 (-36%) 1 4 January 29th, 2023 to February 5th, 2023 38,090,000 (-32%) 2 5 February 5th, 2023 to February 12th, 2023 25,710,000 (-33%) 2 6 February 12th, 2023 to February 19th, 2023 18,510,000 (-28%) 6 7

Season 2’s dropping also increased viewership for season 1. Season 1 picked up 44.37 million additional hours in the week that season 2 was released, 63.23 million in week 2, 43.29 million in week 3, and 31.14 million in week 4.

Celebrating the news of hitting over half a billion hours on Netflix, Debra Fisher posted on Instagram a heartfelt message:

“This crew is like family. Everyone pictured (and many not present on set that day in Toronto) helped make this show a worldwide hit with over 500 million hours viewed (and counting). This is just a sliver of BTS of our phenomenal DP and extraordinary camera department”

Netflix in December 2023 released a data dump of the viewing hours for the first half of 2023 (January 2023 to June), where it was revealed season 2 of the show was watched for 665.10M hours (ranking it number 2 behind The Night Agent) and season 1 with 302.10M (ranking it number 9).

Nielsen data also suggests the show is a stomping success in the United States, covering several different streaming services. Their data suggest that between 20% and 30% of overall viewing for Ginny & Georgia takes place in the United States.

Here’s how the Nielsen viewing data breaks down week-to-week:

Week Original Rank Minutes Hours 01/02-01/08 1 2,520M 42.000M 01/09-01/15 1 2,730M 45.500M 01/16-01/22 1 1,804M 30.067M 01/23-01/29 1 1,299M 21.650M 01/30-02/05 1 900M 15.000M 02/06-02/12 2 483M 8.050M 02/13-02/19 7 410M 6.833M 02/20-02/26 9 300M 5.000M

So, in total, Ginny & Georgia (Seasons 1 and 2 – Nielsen doesn’t split seasons) spent eight weeks in the Nielsen Original top 10s, picking up 10,446 million minutes. That is substantially more than season 1 picked up in the Nielsen top 10s in a similar time frame.

Per Nielsen Insights, they provide a little more demographic information on the audience for Ginny & Georgia:

“Ginny & Georgia’s audience stayed true to form, decidedly 18-34 (34%) and female (76%) capitalizing on the niche where shows like Friends, Grey’s Anatomy and Gilmore Girls have been having extended streaming success. In fact, G&G actually had a broader demographic base than the others, as Greys derives half of its audience from the 18-34 bucket, Friends 58% and Gilmore Girls a whopping 64%.”

As mentioned above, TikTok has been a huge traffic driver for Ginny & Georgia. As of this article’s update in July 2023, the main tag for Ginny & Georgia has views at over 17.2B and plenty more in other assorted tags related to the show.

As we’ve covered before, completion data is hugely important when it comes to measuring success on Netflix. According to PlumResearch data provided to What’s on Netflix, season 2 boasts some of the highest completion rates of any series. Their data suggests that 73.70% of people who started season 2 had completed it within 90 days.

How many seasons could Ginny & Georgia last?

Per the show’s creators in numerous interviews, they’ve planned for the show to run for four seasons, with season 3 designed to set up the supposed “end game” in season 4.

What to expect from Ginny & Georgia Season 3 on Netflix

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Let’s quickly recap some of the most significant spoilers from the second season:

Georgia & Paul’s big wedding resulted in an explosive ending

Ginny & Marcus are breaking up – AGAIN!

Gil returns to the scene

The complicated relationship between Georgia and Austin

Joe’s new love interest or what happens to that individual’s significant other

Sara Waisglass, aka MANG queen bee Max, ultimately gets back together with her ex

In short, many pieces are on the board going into season 3, the biggest of which is the cliffhanger from the final episode, “I’m No Cinderella.”

The wedding gets cut short in the final moments as Gabriel and the police crash it and place Georgia under arrest. The charge Georgia was facing for surprisingly for murdering Cynthia’s husband, Tom.

What have the cast and crew said about a potential season 3, and what can we expect?

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion Miller, told them, “I’d love to see where things go with Simone. I think it’s always fun when you throw Georgia in the mix there, where you have those three together, and have them navigate this new dynamic that they exist in.”

Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard told EOnline, speaking about their characters’ relationship, “I think they’ll always be in each other’s lives,” adding, “They have something extremely special: They have an understanding between each other, and that no one else really has.”

Debra Fisher told The Wrap, “We know where Season 3 begins and ends and we know the end game.” Lampert has also teased a united Millers, saying, “The Millers are on the same team now, they’re a united front, and that’s interesting; we’ve never seen that before.”

On the Ginny and Georgia subreddit, one fan predicts that Paul might be dying next season, adding, “The show’s running for at least two more seasons, so there’s no way Georgia is gonna be married that whole time, considering her romantic plot lines are a major part of the show.”

Are you looking forward to another season of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.