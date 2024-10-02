‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Netflix Release Date Estimate, Cast and Everything We Know

Adam Sandler, working under his extensive Netflix overall deal with the streamer, is returning to one of his most iconic characters, Happy Gilmore. With plenty of new and returning faces, here’s everything we know about the sequel to Happy Gilmore.

In July 2024, we revealed that Kyle Newacheck had been tapped to direct the sequel (Dennis Dugan directed the original). Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy have written the story of the sequel. Unsurprisingly, Happy Madison Production is producing the movie, with Jack Giarraputo, Tim Herlihy, Robert Simonds, and Adam Sandler listed as producers.

David Bausch, Barry Bernardi, Dennis Dugan, Kevin Grady, and Judit Maull are executive producers.

What is the plot of Happy Gilmore 2?

For now, the details of Happy Gilmore 2 are being kept under wraps. We expect to learn more in the following months.

Who’s starring in Happy Gilmore 2?

Naturally, Adam Sandler returns to reprise his role as Happy Gilmore. The actor’s relationship with Netflix has seen him star in many Netflix Originals, such as Spaceman, Murder Mystery, Hustle, Hubie Halloween, The Meyerowitz Stories, and more.

A few years ago, a clip of Sandler recreating his iconic Happy Gilmore swing went viral online.

Julie Bowen is returning to reprise her role as Virginia Venit, and Christopher McDonald has also confirmed his return as Shoot McGavin.

Margaret Qualley has been cast in an unnamed role. The actress is most well known for starring in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Pussycat, Poor Things as Felicity, and the recent horror film The Subtance as Sue.

Other actors confirmed to star in Happy Gilmore 2 are;

Travis Kelce (former NFL tight end for Kansas City Chiefs).

Maxwell Friedman (The Iron Claw).

Bad Bunny (Bullet Train).

Benny Safdie (Good Time).

Tom Johnson (It Ends with Us).

Dani Deetté (Ozark).

John Daly (TNA).

Holden Goodman (Ketchup on Waffles).

Alec Preston (The History of Sound)

Zach Catanzareti (Ozark)

Coleen Volk (Saint Nick of Bethlehem)

Before we wrap up this cast list section (which will be ballooning in cameos in the weeks and months ahead), we can reveal that Ben Stiller is circling a returning small cameo role in the sequel.

What is the production status of Happy Gilmore 2?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Happy Gilmore 2 began on September 9th, 2024, and is scheduled to end by November 9th, 2024.

When is Happy Gilmore 2 coming to Netflix?

Filming ends in November 2024, so a 2025 release is most likely. We’d expect to see the film on Netflix in the Summer or early Fall of 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!