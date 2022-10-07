‘Hard Cell’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

Catherine Tate made her grand debut on Netflix earlier in 2022 with a new sketch comedy series that saw Tate play multiple roles set in a British prison. How well has the series performed and will we see a second season at Netflix? Let’s dive in.

Arriving on April 12th, 2022, Hard Cell is a mockumentary series developed by Leopard Pictures and Catherine Tate, who plays the roles of Laura, Ros, Ange, Big Viv, Marco, and Anne Marie.

The show’s format should be familiar to any Tate fan with the comedian best known for her BBC series, The Catherine Tate Show. Others are more likely familiar with Tate in seasons 8 and 9 of The Office or as one of the many companions in Doctor Who.

Hard Cell Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending / Not Yet Renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely cancelation.

Months later, there’s been no official decision regarding the future of Hard Cell, although that’s the case for most debut comedy series in 2022.

The show didn’t hit the mark with critics, carrying a 20% RottenTomatoes score (albeit the audience score is 89%). On IMDb, the show carries a 6.3/10, although that’s based on less than 2,000 reviews.

We guess that the show has been quietly canceled behind the scenes (or ghost-canceled), meaning it’s highly unlikely we’ll get to hear publicly about the show’s future.

While global top 10 data for Hard Cell wasn’t particularly promising, how did the show perform in the United Kingdom?

According to FlixPatrol, the series scored 28 points in the top 10s and featured in the UK TV top 10s for a total of 7 days.

That’s not particularly strong, and if we compare it against other British comedies, the picture looks even bleaker.

Man vs. Bee , the Rowan Atkinson comedy miniseries, featured in 87 countries’ top 10s and in the UK for 17 days, amassing 102 points.

Sex Education scored 318 points on Netflix's UK TV top 10s over 47 days.

We also have exclusive data from British-based Digital i which uses panels to measure completion rates for shows (how many people got through to the end of Hard Cell on Netflix), and the completion rate isn’t good.

According to their UK panel (which should have familiarity with Catherine Tate’s work as opposed to European panels), only a “measly” 31% of people managed to get through to the end.

Per previous observations, shows that don’t achieve a 50% completion rate don’t tend to get renewed.

Would you like to see Hard Cell return for a second season at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.