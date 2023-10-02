Heartstopper Season 3: Production Officially Begins & What We Know So Far

Heartstopper, one of Netflix’s big coming-of-age series originating out of the UK, returned for its second season in August 2023. Momentum will continue with the third season which is now officially in production.

News of season 3’s production was revealed around the same time we received the release date and first look at Heartstopper season 2. Just in case you missed it, all eight new episodes of season 2 dropped on Netflix globally on August 3rd, 2023.

As you may know, the show films in England, with the majority of it shot mostly in or around London. Some of the locations the show has filmed at previously include Twickenham Film Studios, Windsor, and Uxbridge.

Multiple sources, including UKCastingNews, indicate an October 2023 filming start for the third season of Heartstopper, which was ordered alongside season 2 in May 2022.

See-Saw Films handles the production for the show and listings indicate that the show will once again be filming in London in the UK.

Alice Oseman, the original creator of the graphic novel on which the series is based, continues to write the Netflix series with Euros Lyn having directed all episodes up until this point.

On October 2nd, 2023, Netflix UK revealed in a tweet that production has officially begun on season 3.

Who is in the cast of Season 3?

Naturally, most of the main cast will return for the third season of Heartstopper;

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmine Finney as Elle Argent

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

A major change to the cast is Sebastian Croft won’t be returning for the third season as Ben.

Heartstopper Season 3 episodes count and titles

There will be a total of eight episodes in season 3.

The first episode title has already been revealed as “Love.”

What can we expect from Heartstopper season 3?

Charlie was a mere sentence and a touch away from saying to Nick the immortal words of “I love you.” However, before we got the chance to see what decision Charlie made, the second season came to an end.

Whatever has been left unsaid between the young pair will hopefully be resolved in season 3.

What does this mean for Heartstopper’s season 3 release date on Netflix?

Of course, release date speculation is just that for the moment, but there’s no doubt that the series will return at some point in 2024.

Season 2 began filming in September 2022 and had wrapped by December 2022. Even with a month’s difference, we’d expect the show to be available on Netflix around late summer or early fall 2024.

Are you looking forward to a third season of Heartstopper on Netflix?