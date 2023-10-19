House of Ninas Netflix Japanese Drama: What We Know So Far

House of Ninjas, Netflix’s fascinating new Japanese drama is reportedly making its way to the streaming service sometime in 2024. Kento Kaku will be taking on the lead role in the series. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about House of Ninjas, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

House of Ninjas is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original drama, co-written, produced, and starring Kento Kaku. A large writing team accompanies Kento, including; Takafumi Imai, Kanna Kimura, Yoshiaki Murao, Masahiro Yamaura, Kôta Ôura, and director Dave Boyle.

Tokyo-based studio Toho Studios is the production company behind the development of the series.

When is the House of Ninjas Netflix release date?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to make an official announcement for the release date of House of Ninjas. However, we do already have a preliminary release date of Monday, March 11th, 2024.

As always release dates are subject to change. We wouldn’t at all be surprised to see the release date of The House of Flowers moved to a later date.

What is the plot of House of Ninjas?

The synopsis of House of Ninjas has been sourced from IMDb;

“The Tawara family, the last ninja clan. It had abandoned its roots after an incident in the past, but now the family must take on the greatest crisis in Japanese history, one that threatens to shake the nation to its core.”

Who are the cast members of House of Ninjas?

Kaku Kento plays the lead role of Haru. Kento won’t be too familiar with Netflix subscribers, other than those who have watched the live-action adaptation of the comedy The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. The actor was recently seen in the Disney+/Hulu J-drama My Family in the supporting role of Miwa Aoi.

Eguchi Yosuke plays the role of Souichi. Previously starring in three licensed Originals for Netflix, subscribers will recognize the Japanese actor for his roles as Kurosaki Isshin in BLEACH, and as Saito Hajime in Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning and Rurouni Kenshin: The Final.

Kimura Tae plays the role of Yoko. Tae will be making their official Netflix debut in House of Ninjas. The actress is most well known for starring in dramas such as Gurui no Koto, Rasen, and Zero Focus.

Kora Kengo plays the role of Gaku. Another Netflix debutant, Kengo is most well known for starring in Shin Godzilla, and the Japanese drama Shoplifters.

Makita Aju plays the role of Nagi. The Japanese actress will be making her Netflix debut in the upcoming Japanese drama In Love and Deep Water.

Miyamoto Nobuko plays the role of Taki. The veteran Japanese actress will be making her Netflix debut in House of Ninjas. She is most well known for her roles throughout the 80s, starring in dramas such as A Taxing Woman, Tampopo, and The Funeral.

What is the production status of House of Ninjas?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production / Filming Reported (Last Updated: 19/10/2023)

At the time of writing, there are conflicting reports on the production of House of Ninjas. One source still has House of Ninjas listed under pre-production. Meanwhile, IMDb Pro has filming listed as starting on September 15th, 2023. However, we currently can’t find a second source to confirm any filming has begun.

What is the episode count?

At the time of writing a full episode count has yet to be revealed.

Are you looking forward to watching House of Ninjas on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!