Netflix News

‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ Liam Neeson Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix has acquired the rights to stream 'In the Lands of Saints and Sinners' in the UK and Ireland.

by
Published on EST

Jump To Comments

in the land of saints and sinners netflix movie preview

Netflix has acquired the rights to distribute Liam Neeson’s upcoming film, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, in the UK and Ireland. The action-thriller is centered around a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. We’ve got everything you need to know about In the Land of Saints and Sinners, including, the plot, cast, distribution information, and the Netflix release date.

The movie is directed by Oscar nominee Robert Lorenz who helmed The Marksman, which also starred Liam Neeson. The script was written by Mark Michael McNally (Now Shoot A Fellowman) and Terry Loane (The Last Rifleman). The project was initially announced in October 2021 with no distributor attached at the time.

20261638

Article Continues Below...

Producers are Markus Barmettler, Philip Lee, Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes, and Terry Loane (Prodigal Films Limited). Here’s everything else we know about In the Land of Saints and Sinners:

What’s the plot of In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

The synopsis for In the Land of Saints and Sinners has been sourced from Netflix:

In a remote Irish village, a damaged Finbar is forced to fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins, but what price is he willing to pay? In the land of saints and sinners, some sins can’t be buried.

Who is cast in In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

Liam Neeson has been cast as the lead in the movie. Instantly recognizable to tens, if not hundreds of millions worldwide, Neeson is most well known for his work in the Taken franchise, Star Wars, and his Academy Award-winning performance as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List.

liam neeson in the land of saints and sinners netflix movie preview

From left to right: Liam Neeson as Qui Gon Jinn (Star Wars), Oskar Schindler (Schindlers List), and Bryan Mills (Taken).

Joining Neeson is Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones, Belfast) and Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul, Rome).

neeson hinds GettyImages 78361893

Picture: Liam Neeson with Ciarán Hinds

They will be joined by Colm Meaney (The Banker), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey in Game Of Thrones), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People), Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful), Conor MacNeill (The Fall), Seamus O’Hara (Game of Thrones), Valentine Olukoga (Unforgotten) and Mark O’Regan (Blood).

What’s the production status of In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

Filming for Netflix’s In the Land of Saints and Sinners started on April 18, 2022 in Donegal, Ireland. Here is a photo of Liam Neeson and a young actress on set from Daily Mail:

56994683 10748901 image a 16 1650826641693

Filming reportedly came to an end by July 14th, 2023. However, the film has been listed as being in post-production since January 7th, 2023.

The locations used for filming were;

  • Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland (street scenes)
  • Glencolmcille, County Donegal, Ireland (Pub scenes)
  • Kilcar, County Donegal, Ireland (Football match scenes)
  • Killybegs Co Donegal, Ireland (Street scenes)

How will In the Land of Saints and Sinners be distributed?

Netflix has acquired the rights to distribute In the Land of Saints and Sinners in UK and Ireland.

In other parts of the world, the movie will be distributed by other companies.

Country Distributor
Australia Madman Entertainment
Canada Signature Entertainment
France Metropolitan Filmexport
Germany Signature Entertainment
Israel United King Films
Italy Vértice 360
Netherlands Dutch FilmWorks
New Zealand Madman Entertainment
Portugal Vértice 360
South Korea Scene & Sound
Spain Vértice 360
United States Samuel Goldwyn Films

 

What’s the Netflix UK and Ireland release date for In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

There is no official Netflix UK & Ireland release date for In the Land of Saints and Sinners. We expect to see an official release date in the coming weeks and months.

However, there is a listed release date for the film’s distribution in the Netherlands for October 19th, 2023.

Would you like to see In the Land of Saints and Sinners on Netflix in your region? Let us know in the comments below!

Author What's on Netflix avatar

Article by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What's on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom. Contact: [email protected]


More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address