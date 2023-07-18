‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ Liam Neeson Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix has acquired the rights to distribute Liam Neeson’s upcoming film, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, in the UK and Ireland. The action-thriller is centered around a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. We’ve got everything you need to know about In the Land of Saints and Sinners, including, the plot, cast, distribution information, and the Netflix release date.

The movie is directed by Oscar nominee Robert Lorenz who helmed The Marksman, which also starred Liam Neeson. The script was written by Mark Michael McNally (Now Shoot A Fellowman) and Terry Loane (The Last Rifleman). The project was initially announced in October 2021 with no distributor attached at the time.

Producers are Markus Barmettler, Philip Lee, Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes, and Terry Loane (Prodigal Films Limited). Here’s everything else we know about In the Land of Saints and Sinners:

What’s the plot of In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

The synopsis for In the Land of Saints and Sinners has been sourced from Netflix:

In a remote Irish village, a damaged Finbar is forced to fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins, but what price is he willing to pay? In the land of saints and sinners, some sins can’t be buried.

Who is cast in In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

Liam Neeson has been cast as the lead in the movie. Instantly recognizable to tens, if not hundreds of millions worldwide, Neeson is most well known for his work in the Taken franchise, Star Wars, and his Academy Award-winning performance as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List.

Joining Neeson is Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones, Belfast) and Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul, Rome).

They will be joined by Colm Meaney (The Banker), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey in Game Of Thrones), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People), Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful), Conor MacNeill (The Fall), Seamus O’Hara (Game of Thrones), Valentine Olukoga (Unforgotten) and Mark O’Regan (Blood).

What’s the production status of In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

Filming for Netflix’s In the Land of Saints and Sinners started on April 18, 2022 in Donegal, Ireland. Here is a photo of Liam Neeson and a young actress on set from Daily Mail:

Filming reportedly came to an end by July 14th, 2023. However, the film has been listed as being in post-production since January 7th, 2023.

The locations used for filming were;

Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland (street scenes)

Glencolmcille, County Donegal, Ireland (Pub scenes)

Kilcar, County Donegal, Ireland (Football match scenes)

Killybegs Co Donegal, Ireland (Street scenes)

How will In the Land of Saints and Sinners be distributed?

Netflix has acquired the rights to distribute In the Land of Saints and Sinners in UK and Ireland.

In other parts of the world, the movie will be distributed by other companies.

Country Distributor Australia Madman Entertainment Canada Signature Entertainment France Metropolitan Filmexport Germany Signature Entertainment Israel United King Films Italy Vértice 360 Netherlands Dutch FilmWorks New Zealand Madman Entertainment Portugal Vértice 360 South Korea Scene & Sound Spain Vértice 360 United States Samuel Goldwyn Films

What’s the Netflix UK and Ireland release date for In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

There is no official Netflix UK & Ireland release date for In the Land of Saints and Sinners. We expect to see an official release date in the coming weeks and months.

However, there is a listed release date for the film’s distribution in the Netherlands for October 19th, 2023.

