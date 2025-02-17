‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Starring BLACKPINK’s Kim Ji Soo Reportedly Coming to Netflix in 2026

Switching from MBC to Netflix, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will star alongside Seo In Guk in the romantic K-drama Boyfriend on Demand. Details are limited, but filming is ongoing, and recently finished in the Phillipines. Expected to be released in 2026, here’s everything we know about Boyfriend on Demand.

Boyfriend on Demand is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama directed by Kim Jung Shik. The K-drama was meant to be broadcast on the South Korean network MBC, but it has been reported by Naver that it will be released on Netflix instead.

At the time of writing, an official release date hasn’t been announced.

A 2026 release is expected.

What is the plot of Boyfriend on Demand?

Webtoon producer Seo Mi Rae is in the search for love, but desires a partner without any risks. In order to find her perfect partner signs up for the virtual dating simulator Monthly Boyfriend, where she is able to experience a risk free relationships with hundreds of men.

Who are the cast members of Boyfriend on Demand?

Kim Ji Soo aka Jisoo has been cast as Seo Mi Rae. She is one of four members of the world popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, which she has been a member of for nearly nine years. She has only held two leadings roles in the K-dramas Newtopia and Snowdrop. Her previously roles came as guest appearences in the k-dramas Part-Time Idol. The Producers, YG Future Strategy Office, and Arthdral Chronicles.

Seo In Guk plays Park Gyeong Nam. The actor has an incredibly busy schedule ahead of him, as he is due to star in upcoming K-dramas Twelve, Smoking Gun, Literalism, and In Your Brilliant Season. He has been seen on Netflix before in Café Minamdang, and in guest roles in Navillera and Abyss. The actor made a name for himself early in his career when he starred in the popular K-drama Reply 1997 as Yoon Yoon Je.

Confirmed actors for supporting roles are;

Ryu Abel

Park Ji Ho as Kim Seung Hun.

Kang Min Woo.

Song Ha Na.

Yoo Sun Ho.

Kim Sung Cheol.

Gong Min Jung.

Seo Hyo Rim.

Ko Kyu Pil.

Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ha Young will are confirmed for guest roles.

What is the production status of Boyfriend on Demand?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

As reported by Naver, filming is underway. However, a filming schedule hasn’t been released and it’s unclear when filming will end.

In the report overseas filming in the Philippines has already finished.

JISOO AND SEO INGUK SPOTTED FILMING BOYFRIEND ON DEMAND pic.twitter.com/vsgaYhhJ7C — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) February 2, 2025

What is the episode count?

The series will have a total of ten episodes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Boyfriend on Demand on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!