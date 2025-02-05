K-Dramas Netflix News

'Good News' Netflix K-drama Thriller Film: Coming Q4 2025 & First Look

Production has begun on Kill Bok Soon's director's new movie 'Good News.'

Picture: Hong Kyung in Good News – Netflix

Netflix is producing an exciting new film from Kill Bok Soon director Byun Sung-hyun, Good News. Filming is ongoing and stars Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, and Ryoo Seung-bum. Good News will be released on Netflix in Q4 2025.

Good News is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original movie written and directed by Byun Sung-hyun, who previously directed the revenge action film Kill Bok Soon. Star Platinum produces the film. 

When is the Netflix release date for Good News?

Netflix has confirmed that Good News will be released late this year in Q4 2025!

What is the plot of Good News?

The only plot details known so far is a brief synopsis from the press release:

“Set in 1970, the film depicts a suspicious operation carried out by a group determined to land a hijacked airplane by any means necessary.”

Picture: Sul Kyung Gu in Good News – Netflix

Who are the cast members of Good News?

Sul Kyung-gu plays the mysterious fixer. The actor has also worked with director Byung Sung-hyun on three occasions: The Merciless, Kingmaker, and Kill Boksoon. The actor has also starred in the Netflix Original series The Whirlwind and the movie Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Hong Kyung will play an Air Force Lieutenant. The actor has starred in K-dramas such as Weak Hero Class 1, D.P, Hotel del Luna, and the Disney+ series Revenant.

Ryoo Seung-bum plays a government official. The actor is known for starring in movies such as The Net, The Berlin File, and Perfect Number. After a thirteen-year hiatus from television, the actor starred in the 2023 K-drama series Moving and received incredibly high praise for his role as Frank.

What is the production status?

Post-Production

Filming is still underway, which began on September 7th, 2024, and is scheduled to end by February 17th, 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Good News on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

