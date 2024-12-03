‘Lady Doir’ Netflix Crime Thriller K-Drama Begins Filming in January 2025

Shin Hye Sun will lead another Netflix K-drama as she takes center stage as Sara Kim in the crime thriller Lady Doir. Filming will begin in January 2025, and we’ll keep track of everything you need to know about the K-drama.

Lady Doir is an upcoming South Korean Netflix original crime thriller directed by Kim Jin Min (My Name) and written by Chu Song Yeon.

What is the plot of Lady Doir?

Sara Kim dreams of becoming a luxury brand, and she is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and depths to fulfill those desires and ambitions.

Who are the cast members of Lady Doir?

Currently, Shin Hye Sun is the only confirmed cast member. She will play Sara Kim, the lead role.

The actress has starred in several K-dramas on Netflix, such as Welcome to Samdal-ri, See You in My 19th Life, and Stranger. Outside of Netflix, she has had leading roles in many popular K-dramas, such as Mr. Queen, The Hymn of Death, Thirty But Seventeen, and Five Enough.

Lee Jun Hyuk has been approached to play the male lead role, but it has not been confirmed if the actor has taken the role yet.

What is the production status of Lady Doir?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming will start in January 2025 where shooting will last for at least five months, concluding around mid-June 2025.

When is Lady Doir coming to Netflix?

Given Lady Doir’s filming schedule, the K-drama could be released on Netflix before the end of 2025. However, it is more likely to be released in 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Lady Doir on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!