New Netflix K-Drama 'Honey Jar Project (WT)' Casts Lee Jae Wook to Lead

Lee Jae Wook will lead Netflix's new k-drama horror-comedy Honey Jar Project (WT).

Dear Hongrang and Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae Wook has been confirmed to lead Netflix’s upcoming horror-comedy K-drama, Honey Jar Project (Working Title). Details are limited, but filming is expected to get underway in April 2025. Here’s everything we know about Honey Jar Project (WT) on Netflix.

Honey Jar Project (WT) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original fantasy comedy-horror directed by Kim Da Min and Han Jun Hee. 

What is the plot of Honey Jar Project (WT)?

A detailed synopsis has yet to be revealed. However, we know that the series will focus on Byeon Hyeok Jun, a man in his 30s who begins a super high-value part-time job.

Who is in the cast of Honey Jar Project (WT)?

So far, Lee Jae Wook is the only confirmed cast member. He will portray Byeon Hyeok Jun. The actor has already starred in a handful of lead roles for Netflix, such as Extraordinary You, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, and both seasons of Alchemy of Souls. He is also starring in the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series Dear Hongrang.  

Lee Jae Wook Netflix K Drama Honey Jar Project Preview

Picture (L to R): Lee Jae Wook in Alchemy of Souls, Dear Hongrang, and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol 

We expect further cast members to be announced soon.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of 8 episodes.

What is the production status of Honey Jar Project (WT)?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming will begin sometime in mid-April 2025 and will run for several months before ending sometime in November 2025.

When is Honey Jar Project (WT) coming to Netflix?

Filming is set for most of 2025, so the earliest we expect to see the K-drama on Netflix is in the second half of 2026. A late 2026 or early 2027 release is the most realistic.

For the time being, we’re awaiting further news from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Lee Jae Wook in action in Honey Jar Project (WT).  Let us know in the comments below!

