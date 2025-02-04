K-Dramas Netflix News

‘Tastefully Yours’ Weekly Rom-Com K-Drama Coming to Netflix in Q2 2025

Weekly K-drama Tastefully Yours is coming to Netflix in Q2 2025.

Tastefully Yours Weekly Netflix Drama Preview

Picture: Go Min Si (left) and Kang Ha Neul (right) in Tastefully Yours – Netflix

Another weekly K-drama is headed to Netflix in 2025, the ENA rom-com Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si. Coming to Netflix in Q2 2025, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Tastefully Yours on Netflix.

Tastefully Yours is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original directed by Park Dhan Hee and written by Jung Soo Yoon.

When is Tastefully Yours coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Tastefully Yours is coming to the streaming service in Q2 (April-June) 2025.

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but there will be a total of ten episodes, which are scheduled to air on Mondays and Tuesdays. 

Each episode has an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

What is the plot of Tastefully Yours?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Tastefully Yours:

“In an attempt to inherit a food corporation, Han Beom-woo, a chaebol heir turned “recipe hunter,” meets Mo Yeon-joo, a stubborn chef who runs a one-table restaurant in the small city of Jeonju, South Korea. Their fierce kitchen encounters unfold into a shimmering romance.”

Tastefully Yours Weekly Netflix Drama Plot Preview

Picture: Tastefully Yours – Netflix

Who are the cast members of Tastefully Yours?

Kang Ha Neul plays Han Beom U. The actor should be instantly recognizable to Squid Game fans as Kang Dae Ho, aka “No. 388.” He also starred in the beloved K-drama When the Camellia Blooms, for which he won an award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Actor.

Kang Ha Neul Tastefully Yours Weekly Netflix Drama Preview

Picture: Kang Ha Neul in Squid Game – Netflix

Go Min Si plays Mo Yeon Ju. The actress recently starred in two popular Netflix titles, The Frog and all three seasons of Sweet Home. She also starred in both seasons of Love Alarm.

Go Min Sutastefully Yours Weekly Netflix Drama Preview

Picture: Go Min Su in The Frog – Netflix

Kim Shin Rok plays Jin Myeong Suk. The actress previously had a supporting role in the Netflix K-drama Hellbound but was bumped up to a lead role in the second season. She has also starred in Netflix dramas such as Sweet Home, Queen of Tears, and A Model Family. Outside of Netflix, she starred in Reborn RichThe Kidnapping Day, and more.

Kim Shin Rok Tastefully Yours Weekly Netflix Drama Preview

Picture: Kim Shin Rok in Hellbound – Netflix

Yoo Soo Bin plays Sin Chun Seung. The actor previously starred in multiple supporting roles in Netflix K-dramas, such as DP, Start-Up, and Crash Landing on You. He will also star in a leading role in the upcoming Weak Hero Class 2.

Yoo Soo Bin Tastefully Yours Weekly Netflix Drama Preview

Picture: Yoo Soo Bin in Crash Landing on You – Netflix

What is Tastefully Yours‘ production status?

Filming has been ongoing since September 23rd, 2024, and is not due to end until February 15th, 2025.

Are you excited to watch Tastefully Yours on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

