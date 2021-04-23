Lili Reinhart Netflix Movie ‘Plus/Minus’: What We Know So Far

Continuing its trend of working with award-winning directors, Netflix is set to make Plus/Minus with Wanuri Kahiu who has been nominated and won several awards for her work. The film will star Natalie Reinhart of Riverdale and Chemical Hearts fame.

The very talented Kahiu won several African Academy awards for her first movie From a Whisper, but it was her movie Rafiki that made her a globally recognized name. Rafiki was selected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation there. Kahiu was also nominated and won awards at the Dublin International Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival, among others. Other than Plus/Minus, Kahiu is set to direct The Thing About Jellyfish that will start Millie Bobby Brown, also for Netflix.

Debutante screenwriter April Prosser has done the screenplay. CatchLight Studio’s Jessica Malanaphy is also the producer, while Reinhart and Alyssa Rodrigues of Screen Arcade are the executive producers. Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman who produced the very successful Power Project with Netflix will produce as well.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Plus/Minus:

What is the plot of Plus/Minus?

The official logline for Netflix’s Plus/Minus was shared by the streamer on the day of the announcement:

“On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to LA to pursue her career. In both journeys throughout her twenties, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscovers herself.”

Who is cast in Plus/Minus?

In March 2021, Netflix announced that Plus/Minus would be led by Lili Reinhart as the character named Natalie. Reinhart is known for her roles in such projects as Riverdale, Hustlers, Chemical Hearts and more. No other cast members have been announced as of April 2021.

What’s the production status of Plus/Minus?

Current production status: Pre-production (Last updated: 04/22/2021)

The production for Netflix’s Plus/Minus is currently set to start on June 14, 2021 in Austin, TX and it will end in mid-August, 2021 according to issue 1243 of Production Weekly. For those who are eagerly awaiting updates on The Thing About Jellyfish, this means that Kahiu won’t be available to begin production on that film until after Plus/Minus is done.

When will Plus/Minus be released on Netflix?

No date has been set for Netflix’s Plus/Minus, but it will most likely be released sometime in 2022.