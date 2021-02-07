List of Every Netflix Super Bowl Ad (2014-2021)

With the news that Netflix (among other streamers) will not be featuring ads in 2021’s Super Bowl, we thought we’d look back at previous years that Netflix has opted to secure coveted ad spots during the big game. Here are all of the Super Bowl ads Netflix has produced so far.

While this list isn’t extensive given the fact Netflix quite often skips the chance to put its ads on the big event, it’s still an interesting look back at Netflix’s attempts when it has opted to get involved.

Why doesn’t Netflix get involved more? Well, it probably comes down to ROI for the money it costs to put an ad up. A 30-second spot in 2021 for example will set you back a cool $5.5 million.

2014 – General Platform Ad

Back in 2014, just a year after it got into the content game itself, Netflix ads were primarily used to promote its slate of licensed content. In the 30-second spot, they advertise many titles that have long departed Netflix including Sons of Anarchy, Hugo, Mission Impossible, Thor, Transformers, True Grit, and The Office.

2015-2016 – No ads

2017 – Stranger Things 2

After the success of Stranger Things season 1, massive anticipation was growing for Stranger Things season 2.

The 30-second spot gave us some first glimpses as to what we would eventually get to see in October later in the year.

We should also mention Super Bowl LI was heavily featured in the documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two that released in September. It followed the preparations that Lady Gaga took to make the half-time performance happen.

2018 – Cloverfield: Paradox

This ad, without a doubt, was Netflix’s best and most exciting Super Bowl ad to date.

The reason we say that is because of how it went down. The Cloverfield Paradox was a movie that was rumored to be in development for a while but it wasn’t until the night of the Super Bowl when this trailer dropped revealing it was not only coming to Netflix but would be available within the next few hours.

Although The Cloverfield Paradox turned out to be slammed by critics, the nature of this ad was certainly exciting and completely unexpected.

2019 – Our Planet: One Team

2019’s Super Bowl ad from Netflix could potentially be the last the streamer ever puts out.

This year’s spot was remarkably smaller than the years previous opting to highlight Netflix’s first real foray into the nature documentary space with David Attenborough’s Our Planet.

2020-2021 – No Ad

Netflix didn’t see a major Super Bowl ad from Netflix which will continue into 2021. There have been no official reasons given and it wasn’t because Netflix ads are banned (which is the case on Disney-owned networks).

What was your favorite Netflix Super Bowl ad? Let us know in the comments.