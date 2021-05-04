‘Locke and Key’ Season 3 Filming Underway in Toronto, Canada

Netflix hasn’t even aired Locke and Key season 2 just yet but as of May 3rd, 2021 filming has commenced on Locke and Key season 3 in Toronto, Canada.

The Netflix adaptation of the comic series by Joe Hill took audiences by storm when season 1 released in February 2020. It was given a swift season 2 order but because of the pandemic, its production didn’t get off the ground quickly. However, once things did get going, Netflix was confident enough in season 2 that it granted the show a third season and an overall deal to Meredith Averill.

We’ve known some time that filming for season 3 would begin at some point in 2021 but now, we’ve got confirmation that filming has begun as of May 3rd, 2021.

We’ve also been told that production is due to be ongoing up until September 30th, 2021 with post-production then set to conclude by the end of the year.

Guy Ferland is listed to direct at some point in Locke & Key season 3 which will be his first on the series but having plenty of experience in both film and television with credits including The Walking Dead, Bang Bang You’re Dead and S.W.A.T.

That means when you tie it all up a 2022 release date for Locke & Key season 3 is almost a dead certainty. We’ve also got our fingers crossed that we might see the comic crossover of Locke & Key and The Sandman (The Sandman also being a Netflix project in the form of the upcoming series) come to our screens too although we’ve heard nothing to indicate this.

Thanks to the eagle eyes over at Toronto Filming on Twitter, we were able to get confirmation that filming had started and it looks like the shoot has begun at Lakefront Promenade.

Locke and Key season 3 is currently filming alongside a bunch of other Netflix titles in Toronto right now. 13: The Musical, 12 After Midnight, Ivy, Luckiest Girl Alive, Slumberland and Wedding Season are all currently ongoing in the region.

We’ll have a full preview up for Locke & Key season 3 as and when we learn a little more but for now, let us know in the comments if you’re pumped for season 2 of Locke & Key.