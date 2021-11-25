‘Longmire’ Could Soon Be Leaving Netflix Soon, Here’s Why

Longmire remains an incredibly popular series on Netflix despite finishing several years ago. Despite rumors of a season 7, they’ve not come to fruition but we do have some potentially bad news. Longmire has left Netflix in Canada and could soon leave Netflix in the United States too.

For those unfamiliar, Longmire began its life as an A&E show before Netflix eventually rescued the show after season 3 for 3 additional seasons that were released between 2015 and 2017. It’s worth noting that Netflix only saved the show in the United States to begin with. Netflix Canada received seasons 1-4 in March 2016 but did get the new seasons the same day as the US.

Every region outside the US & CA has never received Longmire.

The show starred Lou Diamond Phillips, Katee Sackhoff, Bailey Chase, Robert Taylor, and Cassidy Freeman and revolved around a Wyoming sheriff who rebuilt his life and career following the death of his wife.

Earlier in 2021, we had to swat down rumors that came from a fake dates site that stated a new season of Longmire would be coming by the end of 2021.

But now we have potentially bad news, Netflix may be losing Longmire in full eventually.

That’s because Netflix Canada lost all six seasons on November 17th, 2021 which is exactly four years after season 6 was added. The US did not lose the show but this is more than likely the case that it will eventually.

So when could it be? Well, we expect the series to depart Netflix on November 17th but the year it’ll leave is the unknown. As we’ve covered previously, many Warner Brothers Television titles are licensed to Netflix for five years which could mean that Netflix US loses Longmire in November 2022.

Why could Longmire Leave Netflix?

You may be surprised that a Netflix Original show can leave Netflix but it’s becoming an increasingly common occurrence. This also means shows like Lucifer and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina could also depart Netflix.

A good example we have in comparison to Longmire would be The Killing. Netflix lost the show despite reviving and releasing the final season.

It ultimately comes down to the fact that Netflix doesn’t own the entire rights to the show. In the case of Longmire, Warner Brothers Television essentially licenses the show to Netflix albeit, for the moment, exclusively.

Sadly, Netflix won’t comment on long-term licensing for its titles so for the moment, this is just a heads up that Longmire could eventually depart the service.

If you’re looking for something similar to watch on Netflix, check out our Longmire alternative suggestions.

Will you miss Longmire if it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.