‘Love Alarm’ Season 2: Cast Reunites for Second Season Script Reading

The addition of Love Alarm marks yet another excellent K-Drama to the Netflix bedpost. After a fantastic first season and a killer cliff hanger, subscribers are already demanding when we can expect to see the next season of Love Alarm. But as the series is yet to be renewed, at this point it’s pure speculation on when we can expect to see Jojo and her boys return for another season.

Love Alarm is a Netflix original romantic comedy series based on the webtoon of the same name by author Chon Kye-Young. The series is the fourth full Korean Original series by Netflix but Love Alarm was, in fact, the first to be ordered.

In an increasingly digitalized age so too do our love lives. When an unknown developer releases a dating app it goes viral in South Korea. The app will tell the user if someone within 10 feet of them has romantic feelings for them, this greatly disrupts day to day life for Jojo. Soon Jojo finds her caught in a love triangle between Lee Hye-yeong and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh the handsome model.

Love Alarm Season 2 Netflix Release Date

News of the renewal has been around for a while now, but it looks like we’ll be waiting a little while longer for season 2.

With production scheduled to begin soon, there’s every chance we could see the second season of Love Alarm arrive by the end of 2020

Potential Release Date: Q3/Q4 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 production status

Official Status: Pre-Production

Fans of Love Alarm will be delighted to learn that the cast recently reunited for a script read of the second season.

With a script read complete, that means filming for the second season will begin any day now.

Love Alarm Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 06/11/2019)

We can finally confirm that Love Alarm will return for a second season! Netflix announced the news on various social media outlets and a video with the cast members announcing the news was uploaded to The Swoon.

Does the story warrant another season?

Certainly. By the seasons end the Love Alarm application received an update for its 2.0 launch. Going beyond knowing if someone has romantic feelings for someone, the application can now tell if a person within 10 meters loves them.

Just as the update goes live, Jojo discovered that not only does Lee Hye-Yeong love her but so does Hwang Sun-oh. This was confirmed by the Love Alarm app when both of the boys are within the required radius to trigger the app.

Jojo is now left with a choice, does she return the feelings of Lee Hye-Yeong or does she choose to be with the handsome model Hwang Sun-oh?

How have subscribers reacted to Love Alarm?

53. Love Alarm (2019)

EPISODES: 8

RATING: 7/10

COMMENT: It was messy and rushed in some episode but still enjoyable. the acting and chemistry were good, the concept is fresh. still cant predict who she will end up with 🙈 WE NEED SEASON 2!! pic.twitter.com/iFQZak52qf — Netizen Drama 🕊 (@NetizenDrama) August 22, 2019

I SWEAR TO GOD NETFLIX IF THERES NOT A SEASON 2 OF LOVE ALARM, IMA BE HELLA PISSED 😡 #LoveAlarm pic.twitter.com/PhSH7UOlNS — Lucy Saw BTS 02/06/19💜 (@LucyKaren9) August 22, 2019

Don’t be like me and binge watch “Love Alarm” on Netflix all in one day because season 2 ain’t coming out til Aug 2020 and I’m so sad, I NEED ANSWERS NOW. This is your friendly warning. 🙃 — Analy Lee (@AnalyLee) August 23, 2019

